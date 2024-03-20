The question hanging over the O&M: Will the Roos field three teams?

Corowa-Rutherglen has handed the Ovens and Murray Football League its first wish by declaring it will field three grades for the opening round.
And the club also maintains it will fulfill its playing commitments all season.
The Roos mark their official return to the competition after being forced to sit out last year due to a player shortage and flooding of the clubrooms.
There were genuine fears the league would never see the club again, but it's worked overtime to guarantee survival.
The Roos already had the respect of the league and its clubs, but that has only grown given the brutal and time consuming task of rebuilding from scratch.
The club's absence last year resulted in a disjointed season, due to the bye which was created.
Wodonga, for example, went three weeks without a game as O and M chairperson David Sinclair labelled the draw a 'train wreck'.
But Sinclair expressed his delight at the Roos' return at the league's season launch on Wednesday night.
Corowa-Rutherglen starts its season at home against Albury on Easter Saturday and senior coach Steve Owen was quizzed if the club will meet its playing commitments.
"We all have three grades come Easter," he replied.
"We're really comfortable with where our numbers are at, so we expect to field three grades every week."
Wodonga Raiders and Lavington will start the season on Good Friday, with the derby between Wangaratta-Wangaratta Rovers that night.
Meanwhile in other O and M-related news, three players have been named in the VFL's 50-man representative squad.
Werribee's Dom Brew, Nathan Cooper and Hudson Garoni will be vying to be part of the final team of 23 to tackle the SANFL on Saturday, April 6, during the AFL Gather Round in Adelaide.
Reigning Bruce Montgomery medallist Brew has North Albury as his 'home' club and Cooper has Wangaratta Rovers, while Garoni is a Wodonga Bulldogs' product.
Werribee team-mate and former Murray Bushranger Louis Pinnuck has also been named.
