Warwick Farm visitor partnered by Danny Beasley set to start cup favourite

The Matthew Smith-trained Miracle Spin has been installed favourite for Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).
Smith is set to make the trek from Warwick Farm specifically to target the cup with Miracle Spin who has opened up as a $3-chance in pre-post TAB Fixed Odds markets.
Miracle Spin is yet to win over the cup distance of 2000m but was placed last-start over the distance when narrowly beaten at Randwick.
The five-year-old gelding is set to be partnered by Danny Beasley who is striving to add his name to the Albury Gold Cup honour roll for the first time.
Beasley won the Wodonga Gold Cup last November aboard the Gary Colvin-trained Another One and could snare a rare double if successful on Friday.
The Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott-trained So United is on the next line of betting and is rated a $4-chance.
So United recently ran third in the Canberra Cup and will be partnered by Louis Beuzelin.
Originally from Barbados, Beuzelin has ridden around the world, most recently in Singapore before heading to Australia late last year.
He partnered So United to victory at Randwick in December in just his second ride since moving to Australia.
Waterhouse and Bott are no strangers to success at Albury after having won the cup three years ago with Entente.
The Annabel Neasham-trained Fawkner Park is also a $4-chance.
Fawkner Park finished fourth at Flemington over 1800m at his most recent start and is one of three runners from the Neasham stable.
Tyler Schiller takes the ride on Fawkner Park and is a previous winner of the Albury Gold Cup aboard the Mark Newnham-trained Harmony Rose two years ago.
Neasham has never previously targeted the Albury feature.
The Neasham-trained Redstone Well is also well in the market at $5.50.
Redstone Well finished runner-up in the Canberra Cup at his most recent start and will be partnered by Wiona Costin.
The Kris Lees-trained Blackcomb is the only other runner under double figure odds and is a $9-chance.
Blaike McDougall takes the mount on Blackcomb who was unplaced in Group 3 company over a mile last-start at Randwick.
Trainers Kym Davison (Overrun), Sylvia Thompson (Brungle Creek) and Heath Maclean (Testing The Cugat) will all fly the flag for a local victory.
However, they are given little chance in the Albuy Gold Cup market with Brungle Creek $41, Overrun $41 and Testing The Cugat the longest priced runner in the field at $71.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.