Gawler trainer says it would be 'next level' to win Albury Gold Cup

Gawler trainer Darren McLeod is plotting a hit and run mission with Danish Fortune on the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) on Friday.
McLeod who only gained his trainers licence at the start of the 2022-23 season has returned to his former stomping ground to target the biggest race of his fledgling career.
McLeod made the 10-hour trek to target the two-day Albury carnival with six gallopers with three runners on Thursday and another three on Friday including Danish Fortune in the $200,000 feature.
The 37-year-old has fond memories of Albury after he worked as a stablehand for several of the local trainers before gaining his own trainers licence.
"I started my involvement with horses at Albury after working for Kym Davison, Kevin Hanley and Martin Stein," McLeod said.
"Kym is actually my godfather.
"After Albury, I had stints with Lindsay Park, Godolphin and was foreman for the McEvoy stable at Flemington for four years and now have my own licence.
"So I have a bit of a desire to have a satellite stable in Albury as well which is a project in the making.
"I grew up in Adelaide and moved to Albury when I was 20.
"So I spent 12-years in Albury as well as Rutherglen before moving back to South Australia.
"I had a brief footy career while I lived in Albury and played half-a-season with North Albury before I got a stress fracture in my foot and gave up.
"The following year I played for Jindera and also had the odd game with Rutherglen but racing was always my main priority."
McLeod also targeted the Albury Gold Cup last year with Danish Fortune who finished fifth behind the Robert Hickmott-trained Beltoro.
Danish Fortune recently produced the biggest run of his career when he finished runner-up at Caulfield in Group 3 company when beaten a head with Alana Kelly on board.
McLeod said it would be a massive thrill to get his name on the Albury Gold Cup honour roll.
"After starting off in the racing game at Albury it would mean a lot to me if I could win an Albury Cup," he said.
"It would be the biggest win of my career so far.
"My biggest win so far was with Danish Fortune who won a series final at Morphettville against all the best milers in the state.
"Then he went within a whisker of winning the Eclipse Stakes at Caulfield.
"But to win an Albury Gold Cup would be next level."
McLeod has fond memories of the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
"I used to attend the Albury carnival every year, even when I was living in South Australia and before I moved over to Albury," he said.
"Dad and his mates always used to catch up with Kym over the Albury carnival and I used to tag along as well.
"They have been doing that for 40-years.
"It's always an awesome day out and I'm looking forward to it even more this time around with Danish Fortune running in the cup."
Danish Fortune is quoted as a $34-chance in fixed odd markets which McLeod feels is way over the odds that his galloper should be.
"I think the horse is in with a great chance," he said.
"Last year he ran fifth in the cup but had a nightmare 48 hours in the lead-up and I was nearly going to scratch him.
"But this year he has had a lot better preparation and hopefully there will be a little bit of give in the track because that's what he has been screaming for.
"He tends to jar up a bit of fast tracks.
"Depending on which horses end up making the trip from those bigger stables, I don't think the race looks any harder than the Eclipse Stakes at Caulfield when he ran second.
"That was a career best performance and I reckon if he can repeat that he will be fighting out the finish at Albury on Friday."
