Four charged over four car thefts amid spike in stolen vehicles, fires

Police have charged multiple people over a spate of vehicle thefts in the Border region.
It's alleged the four men are linked to six stolen vehicles in Albury, Thurgoona, Henty, Springhurst and Currawarna near Wagga.
Officers on Wednesday, March 20, spoke to a 20-year-old man at the Albury police station.
He was already in custody.
He was charged with 11 offences, including car theft, disposing of stolen car parts, dishonestly obtaining property by deception and other offences.
The offending relates to a stolen Nissan Maxima which was taken in Thurgoona on January 26 and a white Toyota Camry stolen in Henty on February 11.
The man was refused bail.
Another man was also charged by Albury investigators on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old, who was in custody in Wagga, was charged with receiving a stolen Holden Commodore.
That vehicle was taken from a Springhurst property on February 8.
Video footage shows two men in the town scoping out the area while using a second vehicle.
The 27-year-old remains in custody and will face Albury court on April 15.
A 23-year-old has also been charged with two car thefts and related offences connected to a grey Jeep Cherokee stolen from Thurgoona on January 31 and a black Nissan Patrol stolen near Wagga the previous day.
That man will face Albury court on April 30.
A 23-year-old man also faces charges over the theft of a stolen white Subaru Outback wagon stolen in Albury on September 26 last year, with that man to front Albury court on May 16.
"Police will allege the four offenders were involved in the theft of six cars, across the Murray River Police District, the Riverina Police District and North East Victoria," a police spokeswoman said.
The region is experiencing a major spike in vehicle thefts, many of which have been burnt out.
There have been dozens of cars taken in Albury-Wodonga and surrounds this year.
