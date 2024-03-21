Cider drinker nearly double the limit, but questions over testing machine

A Porepunkah woman who blew 0.095 after drinking ciders is fighting a drink-driving charge on technical grounds.
Police stopped Rosita Geralda Spicer's red Subaru with personalised plates on November 6, 2022.
Video footage played in Wangaratta court on Wednesday, March 21, showed Spicer told Leading Senior Constable Anthony Short she'd had three ciders over four hours.
She had been driving from the Nightingale Bros Apple Orchard in Wandiligong and tested positive in her car on Back Wandiligong Road.
She was taken to the Bright police station for an evidentiary test.
"You've blown .095, so you're almost double the legal limit," Leading Senior Constable Short told her after the test at the station.
"Wow," she replied.
"I think when your friends offered a lift home you probably should have taken it," the officer replied.
She apologised and received a penalty notice, which is being contested in court.
Her lawyer raised issues about compliant plates on the testing device and police testing powers.
He told magistrate Allison Vaughan she wouldn't be able to find the machine was a breath analysing instrument under the Road Safety Act.
The case will return on May 2.
