SCRATCH YA GAI: Waterhouse and Bott runner scratched from Albury Gold Cup

Co-trainers Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have scratched So United from Friday's $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m).
In disappointing news for Albury Racing Club officials, the stable has elected to remain in Sydney and contest the $250,000 Group 3 Manion Cup, (2400m) at Rosehill instead.
So United was one of the leading fancies for the Albury feature and his scratching has robbed the race of one of its biggest draw cards and reduced the field to 10-runners.
A $4 chance in opening markets, the scratching of So United forced a major reshuffle in betting markets.
The pre-post favourite and Matthew Smith-trained Miracle Spin firmed from $3 into $2.60 shortly after the scratching.
Annabel Neasham's two fancied runners in Fawkner Park ($4 into $3.40) and Redstone Well ($5.50 into $4.40) also firmed.
The Kris Lees-trained Blackcomb is the only other runner under double figures and was trimmed from $9.50 into $7.
Waterhouse and Bott are previous winners of the Border's richest race with Entente three years ago who was ridden by Sam Clipperton.
The Queen of Australian racing was recently a guest speaker at the Albury Gold Cup launch at the Commercial Club.
The cup field could be further decimated if the Neasham stable choses to scratch any of their three runners in Fawkner Park, Redstone Well and Regal Lion.
Both Redstone Well and Regal Lion are also dual acceptors for both Albury on Friday and Rosehill on Saturday.
The smallest field in recent Albury Gold Cup history is nine in 2015 which was won by the Lee and Anthony Freedman-trained Tom Melbourne and ridden by Glen Boss.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.