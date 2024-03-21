Crime surge: North East town hits record number of criminal offences

Criminal offences in Wodonga surged by more than 20 per cent in 2023 compared with the previous year, setting a new record.
This spike marked the highest number of offences recorded in Wodonga since Victoria's Crime Statistics Agency began collecting data in 2014.
New statistics from the agency reveal Wodonga recorded 4372 criminal offences in 2023, resulting in an offence rate of 9871.2 per 100,000, surpassing Victoria's rate of 7698.2.
The number of offences recorded in 2023 increased across all North East local government areas except for Indigo Shire.
Towong saw the greatest rise of 78.6 per cent, after recording 284 criminal offences in 2023 compared with 159 in 2022.
Wangaratta rose by 10 per cent, Alpine Shire by 13.1 per cent, Benalla by 14.3 per cent, and Moira Shire grew by 26.1 per cent.
Conversely, Indigo Shire witnessed a 10 per cent decrease in criminal offences during the same period.
Breaching family violence orders was the most prominent type of crime in Wodonga, with 626 offences recorded for the year to December 2023 compared with 429 the previous year.
This was followed by theft from a motor vehicle (424 offences) and criminal damage (391).
Wodonga also recorded 384 sexual offences in 2023 of which 160 were related to family violence, 104 arson attacks and 345 motor vehicle thefts.
Breaching family violence orders was the most common type of crime in all North East LGAs except two.
In Wangaratta, there were 493 offences related to breaching family violence orders in 2023.
Moira Shire reported 492 offences, Benalla recorded 267 offences, and Indigo Shire documented 110 offences related to breaching family violence orders.
Alpine Shire's most common type of crime was sexual offences (92), while obtaining benefit by deception was the most prominent in Towong (34).
Including Wodonga, four North East LGAs recorded a higher offence rate than the state of Victoria.
The offence rate, or "true crime rate", factors in population growth over the years.
Benalla had the highest true crime rate of 10,453.5 per 100,000, followed by Wodonga at 9871.2 per 100,000, Wangaratta at 9030.9 per 100,000 and Moira Shire at 8404.7 per 100,000.
Moira Shire's true crime rate saw the sharpest incline, being below Victoria's offence rate in 2022 and surpassing it in 2023.
'Look at me'
More broadly, youth crime in Victoria has risen significantly since 2022, with children aged 14 to 17 behind more than 18,700 crimes in the state in 2023 - about 30 per cent more than the previous year.
That represented the highest rate of offending in the age group since 2009, police said.
Most young people caught up in aggravated burglaries were driven by social media and a desire for notoriety, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said.
"(It's about) the 'look at me' (attitude), trying to make themselves out as being special," he said.
"They're sneaking in, they're stealing keys (from) generally unlocked premises ... and then they take the car.
"We recover 94 per cent of those cars very, very quickly so it's just being used for (fun)."
Wodonga had 194 alleged offenders in the 10-17 age group in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.