WEATHER WATCH: March maximums up ahead of season's first cooler spell

The 48-hour rainfall at Centre Island reached 513 millimetres, half the annual average. Wind gusts at Centre Island reached 170kmh at 3pm on Monday, March 18; the barometer fell to the very low value of 976mbs. To date at Centre Island the March rainfall has reached 806 millimetres and this took the yearly total to 1816, nearly double the annual average. This is easily the wettest January-March period in 68 years. The previous wettest January to March was 1568 millimetres in 1985.

