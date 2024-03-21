Danny hoping to put Albury Cup rivals in a 'Spin' on Smith-trained galloper

Multiple Group 1 winning jockey Danny Beasley rates the Matthew Smith-trained Magic Spin as his best chance yet of adding his name to the Albury Gold Cup honour roll.
Beasley has previously only had a handful of rides in the Albury feature after spending the majority of his riding career in Sydney and Singapore were he amassed 24 Group 1 victories.
The star hoop won the Wodonga Cup last November and is also a previous winner of the Wagga Gold Cup.
He has now set his sights on winning the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) on Friday.
"Being born and bred in Wagga and then starting my riding apprenticeship in Wodonga, there were always two races I wanted to win in this area growing up, the Albury and Wagga Cups," Beasley said.
"I've been fortunate enough to win a Wagga Cup, so it would be a huge thrill if I could get the double and win an Albury Cup as well.
"I've got no doubt this horse is the best ride that I've had in the race, so now we just need a bit of luck."
Bookmakers agree with Beasley's assessment with Magic Spin the early favourite in pre-post betting markets.
Magic Spin opened up as a $3-favourite on Wednesday when the market was first released.
The Smith-trained galloper then shortened into $2.70 after the scratching of the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott trained So United on Thursday morning.
"Despite the scratching of So United, it still looks a good quality field but is obviously down on numbers," Beasley said.
"It's great prizemoney and it's a bit surprising a few more trainers didn't support the race.
"But if all those visiting trainers make the trek to Albury it will be a competitive race.
"My horse has come up favourite in the market which doesn't surprise me.
"He is going really well and his last few runs have been full of merit and he is a very consistent horse.
"He also gets in on the minimum weight, so it looks like a nice race for him."
Smith who is now based at Warwick Farm was born and bred in Wangaratta and his father, Christopher, a former member of the Wangaratta Turf Club Committee and a keen racehorse owner.
Beasley revealed he has had a long association with Smith who also had a stint as stable foreman for legendary trainer Bart Cummings.
"Matt is a Wangaratta boy and I've known him for a long time," he said.
"He used to be foreman for Bart Cummings back in my early days of riding and I've known him since then.
"Matt has always been a big supporter of mine and I even rode a winner for him at Canberra on Wednesday.
"Matt is a good fella and we get along very well and I would love to win an Albury Gold Cup aboard one of his horses."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.