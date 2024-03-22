Passengers could return to train line under heritage blueprint

Plans are afoot to have historic railway tours on the train line from Benalla to Yarrawonga from June.
The Seymour Railway Heritage Centre is pursuing the plan with the Australian Rail Track Corporation, which manages the corridor that is largely used for grain haulage.
It is envisaged there would be weekend tours leaving Melbourne on a Friday and taking tourists to Yarrawonga-Mulwala resorts and the train would then be used for tourist shuttle services out of Benalla on the Saturday before returning to the capital on Sunday.
There would also be scope to stop at silo artworks in villages, such as St James and Goorambat, along the route.
Heritage centre president John Crofts said it was hoped the first run would occur on the third weekend of June, subject to approval by the ARTC.
The rail manager has been working on the line, with improvements that could see its speed limit rise from 30kmh to 50kmh.
"ARTC has completed programmed resleepering works on the Benalla to Yarrawonga section of the Benalla-Oaklands line, to improve the reliability and strength of the track," an ARTC spokesman said.
"Work involved replacing timber sleepers with concrete sleepers in a one-in-four pattern. Additional ballast was also added to the line during the works."
The corporation's track inspection train will run along the track in early April producing data that will determine a speed increase.
"ARTC has been working closely with the Seymour Railway Heritage Centre to plan for a heritage train service in the first half of June," the spokesman said.
"Before this can be approved, we will need to analyse the car monitoring data and finalise a risk assessment. SRHC will also be required to formally apply for pathing and approval via our formal heritage process."
Mr Crofts is also pushing for a 50 to 70-metre island platform to be erected at Benalla railway station as part of Inland Rail works.
It would allow Yarrawonga-bound trains to be separated from the main line and locomotives to be switched without the need for the nearby Nunn Street crossing to be triggered.
"It gives V/Line the ability to terminate a train at Benalla for whatever reason, say that the line is blocked north of Benalla they wouldn't need to run buses all the way from Southern Cross," Mr Crofts said.
He added his organisation also saw it as an opportunity to shift the 19th century signal box from near Nunn Street to alongside the new platform.
"It's the perfect position to relocate the signal box to and it could be repurposed in the upper part to a railway precinct museum and the lower part could potentially be a coffee room or a prayer room which has been suggested," Mr Crofts said.
"There's no point saving the signal box in its current location, which is in an inaccessible position right in the middle of Nunn Street and it is a hazard in sighting for train crews."
The signal box is subject to a heritage wrangle with lobby group Better Benalla Rail and the National Trust arguing for its retention and the ARTC pointing to an independent engineering report it commissioned which "details the severe dilapidated condition of the structure".
An interim protection order has been placed on the signal box, but Heritage Victoria has ruled it is not worthy of state significance and placement on a state register.
Nevertheless, National Trust conservation and advocacy executive manager Samantha Westbrooke has written to the ARTC urging against razing.
"The National Trust is concerned that the decision to demolish the Benalla signal box is a dismissive approach to a culturally significant building and the lack of respect and understanding towards the Benalla Rural City Council's decision to protect this building for future generations in the form of a heritage overlay," Ms Westbrooke wrote.
"Retention of the signal box would show vision in seeing the value a locally significant building like this can add to a community-centric major project."
Better Benalla Rail secretary David Moore supports shifting the signal box as part of the Seymour centre's plan.
"I've had a crane driver look at it and they say they can have it done for somewhere around $20,000," Mr Moore said.
"There's a lot of bad feeling in the community about this, so it would be a PR triumph for the ARTC to say 'yes we're going to pick it up and move it', on behalf of our community."
The ARTC acknowledged the debate about the signal box and island platform without giving any specific undertakings.
"We are working with Heritage Victoria and will comply with all requirements," the spokesman said.
"Inland Rail is aware of the Seymour Heritage Railway's aspirations and has met with them to discuss."
With no on-ground work to occur at Benalla until 2025, Mr Crofts and Mr Moore are lobbying politicians and hope to have federal Transport Minister Catherine King intervene.
