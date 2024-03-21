Teen tearfully told Albury police fatal stabbing of brother was an accident

A court has viewed a police interview of an Albury man accused of murdering his half-brother in which he cried and said the stabbing was an accident.
Glenn Bruce Dutton is charged with murdering Isaac Morgan-Wise, 21, at a Crisp Street home on the evening of November 13, 2022.
The late man died in Albury hospital the morning after the incident after his condition deteriorated, following emergency surgery.
Albury Local Court on Thursday, March 21, heard the late man had told people before he died that he had fallen on the knife.
The court heard there had been three people in the room where the stabbing occurred, and all three had said it was an accident, with Dutton's lawyer questioning why a charge of murder was laid.
An independent witness told a police officer at the scene that the incident was an accident.
They said the late man had "rushed" his brother at a kitchen sink.
The court heard Mr Dutton was washing dishes and turned when Mr Morgan-Wise ran at him, leading to an accidental stabbing.
A detective who attended the scene thought there wasn't enough evidence to arrest Mr Dutton.
The accused murderer was arrested hours after the incident and was asked during his police interview on November 14, 2022, how his brother had died.
"Stabbed in the heart," he said, and when asked how it occurred, he replied "me, by accident".
Dutton repeatedly cried and sobbed during the interview at the Albury station and repeatedly said he didn't want to answer questions while being comforted by a support worker.
Dutton told Detective Sergeant Mark Tanzini the pair had been "mucking around" and "play fighting" and the knife was pushed into his older half-brother accidentally.
Lawyer Michael King questioned police members in court about the decision to arrest and charge Dutton and what evidence there was that a crime had occurred.
Detective Senior Constable Matthew Kelly agreed when he attended the scene, there was no evidence of an intention to kill or inflict serious bodily harm, but said "we had two people, one person armed with an item ... and a person died".
He agreed there was no evidence of murder other than the physical act.
The detective of 17 years agreed with Mr King that accidents happen and that not every stabbing results in a criminal charge.
Detective Sergeant Tanzini, who laid the murder charge the morning after the incident, was asked about the accused man's right to silence.
The detective continued to ask questions during the interview after Dutton said he didn't want to take the conversation any further.
"If he wants to answer them, he can answer them, if he doesn't, he doesn't," he said of the teenager's right to silence.
Dutton had bags around his forearms while being questioned as he had blood on his hands that police wanted to forensically test.
The court heard Dutton had the mental age of a nine-year-old.
Dutton had a large number of supporters in court.
The case will return to court on May 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.