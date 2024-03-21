2024 Albury Gold Cup day Airborne preview with Neil Evans

The headline Gold Cup at Listed level arrives and confident this still lightly raced 5YO by Zoffany can find his best third-up getting out to this trip. Resumed behind two improving trials with a strong-finishing effort from well back in a deep BM 100 Handicap at Rosehill before may have found the surface too firm at Flemington when only grinding home in the Australian Cup Prelude over 1800m. Down in grade here carrying only a half kilo more and he boasts a superior career record once getting to this distance and beyond. Drawn to find a trail around midfield, and the "sting" being out of the surface is the big key to him running over them