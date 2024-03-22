Albury man Chris Close lives in awe of his late mum's commitment to vulnerable Border youth.
Kate Close was the intensive case management service team leader at Wodonga-based not-for-profit Junction Support Services at the time of her death in 2022 from cancer.
Mr Close said his mum always saw the best in everyone and was constantly advocating for young people.
Even on family holidays she never quite switched off from her work.
"It was her passion!" Mr Close said.
"I didn't really understand it at the time but I do now."
In July 2023, Mr Close joined Junction Support Services as a residential care worker himself, following in his mum's footsteps.
The former Xavier High School student worked as a barber in Wodonga for just shy of a decade before he made the career switch.
He had already completed a Diploma in Community Services through Wodonga TAFE.
"Mum had encouraged me, saying she'd thought it would make me happy," he said.
"Now I understand how it was her passion."
Ms Close's legacy has been honoured in a new Border eatery, Close Collective Cafe, which opened in Wodonga CBD on Wednesday, March 20.
The cafe is run by Junction Support Services, which was established in 1989 to support the community's most vulnerable people.
"This social enterprise cafe serves as a heartfelt tribute to a highly-valued colleague and much-loved friend," Junction chief executive Megan Hanley said.
"Kate had a work ethic second to none, and her passion for working with the community has left an incredible mark on all of us.
"She would be so proud of the Close Collective Cafe, a place that brings people and organisations together for the collective good of the community."
All cafe profits would be invested in Junction's Border youth and community support programs.
Mr Close said Ms Hanley reached out to his family with the idea to honour their mum soon after her death.
"It means the world to us," Mr Close said.
"This cafe would mean so much to Mum; she had such a passion for the community and helping everybody.
"Even though she's not here she gets to continue that through her name in the cafe.
"I think she'd be extremely proud that ... she is still making a difference to the youth in our community."
Since buying the site in 2021, Junction did an extensive conversion of the iconic 198a High Street building.
Junction runs Wodonga's first dedicated youth space Windbreak 3690 in the back half of the building overlooking Woodland Grove.
Close Collective Cafe now operates from the front half overlooking Woodland Grove and High Street.
Cafe manager David Kapay will draw on his international experience, including four years with Jamie Oliver's training restaurant Fifteen, to lead a similar training program by Close Collective Cafe and Junction staff.
"Fifteen wasn't just about cooking; it was about life skills, connection and relationships," Kapay said.
"These young people are now running catering companies and restaurants. It was an honour to see them grow, learn skills, and turn their lives around.
"It's an incredible concept, and the training concept we will introduce at Close Collective Cafe will be very similar."
Close Collective Cafe will open 7am to 3pm, Monday to Friday.
