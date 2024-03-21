Pair stabbed, both arrested in Riverina, on Melbourne to Sydney train

Two people have been stabbed on a Melbourne to Sydney train before being arrested at Wagga.
Police were called after the pair suffered minor wounds during an incident that left other passengers, including older occupants and children, distressed.
Officers attended Wagga Train Station about 12.30pm on Thursday, March 21, and arrested a man, 27, and woman, 35.
The pair both had wounds and both were charged with attacking each other.
The woman allegedly had a knife and Taser and the man allegedly had scissors.
The Sydney woman was charged with affray, knife possession, and using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The Queensland man faces charges of affray, common assault, and public knife possession.
"Two staff members and several passengers - including several elderly people and small children - witnessed the incident but, while distressed, were not injured," a police spokeswoman said.
The pair will face Wagga Local Court on Friday.
