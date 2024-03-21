Wodonga police seek help to find Robert Devlin on arrest warrant

Police are seeking help to locate a Border man on an arrest warrant.
Robert Devlin, 21, is being sought by Wodonga officers.
"A warrant has been issued for the 21-year-old," a spokesman said.
"He is known to frequent the Albury-Wodonga area.
"His image has been released in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.