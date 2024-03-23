Crook who with all his might barged into storeroom left almost empty-handed

A burglar's desperation to get into an Albury law firm back storeroom had him kicking and using his full body weight to force open the door.
The lock held tight, but Troy John Stacey caused enough damage to make the door come away slightly from the frame.
Here was his opportunity. Stacey, a tall, slightly built, middle-aged man, reckoned he could squeeze through the gap.
And that is what he did, Albury Local Court has been told.
He crawled through and immediately set to work thieving his booty.
Stacey then took off into the night.
His haul amounted to a single packet of Mentos mint chews - total value, $5.
Stacey, who remains in Junee jail bail refused, pleaded guilty to a charge of break, enter and steal over the incident at Belbridge Hague Law in Kiewa Street.
He also admitted to a larceny charge, laid over an unrelated incident where he stole tools valued at $4670 from a vehicle a guest had parked at the Quest apartments in Kiewa Street, Albury, in early March.
Most of the tools were recovered from a skip bin at the apartments the following day after police received an anonymous tip-off.
Stacey, 47, of Crisp Street, Albury, was clearly disappointed when magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered a sentence assessment report, as doing so meant he would spend at least another six weeks in custody while this was prepared.
Police told the court the law firm's storeroom had been locked on October 6, 2023, about 5.30pm.
Stacey - who has a history of violence - approached the back of the property through QEII Square on October 8 just after midnight.
He twice used his full body weight to try to push the door open. Moments later he sat down and, with his hands behind him for leverage, used his right foot to kick the right, bottom corner of the door.
"The accused pushed on the door with his feet several times, causing significant damage to the door," police said.
"The door lock remained intact, however, the bottom right of the door broke away from the door frame and (Stacey) crawled through."
On November 19, police saw Stacey riding a bike north on Urana Road, Lavington.
When asked about the break-in, he replied: "No, I don't know anything about that."
Police then showed him images taken from CCTV security footage that showed a man who resembled him.
"Probably," Stacey said. "I don't know."
Stacey will be sentenced on May 4.
