Politician's vet clinic earmarked for hospital car parking - to his surprise

A veterinary clinic owned by Albury MP Justin Clancy has been earmarked as a site for a potential multi-storey car park for an expanded Albury hospital.
The 2023 master plan for Albury hospital, which was publicly released on the eve of Wodonga Council's health summit on March 1, designates the Family Vet Centre, on the corner of Borella Road and Keene Street, as a location "for off-site car park solutions in the long term".
With a No.1 overlaid on the corner as part of a diagram, the master plan tags the site as a "potential multi-deck car park".
Mr Clancy said the listing of his property as a vehicle lot came as a surprise and he had no knowledge of it before the document was uploaded.
"The first visibility I had on that was the day after the master plan was released," Mr Clancy said.
He said he had not pondered the prospect of selling the site for hospital usage.
"I haven't given it consideration, that property at the moment is there for the purpose of the veterinary business," Mr Clancy said.
In the most recently published register of disclosures of NSW MPs, Mr Clancy states he is an owner of the vet clinic at 243 Borella Road through a family trust and derives an income as an employee.
At a budget estimates hearing in October 2023, Greens MP and former Albury deputy mayor Amanda Cohn asked NSW Health Minister Ryan Park about Mr Clancy.
"Is the minister aware that the member for Albury had declared in his parliamentary disclosures, and rightly so, his ownership of the building and business across the road from the current Albury hospital site?" Dr Cohn said.
Mr Park replied: "I am going to say that I was aware he had declared a conflict of interest about something there.
"That was probably it, but I am not going to be disrespectful and say that was definitely the case."
Dr Cohn declined to comment to The Border Mail on the master plan's earmarking of Mr Clancy's property for car parking.
The same item also has an area of land along East Street cast for a multi-deck car park and flags "potential parking solutions" to the north of the hospital along Borella Road's shopping strip, although the master plan's author concedes access could be hampered by the busy thoroughfare.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, a proponent of a greenfields single-site hospital, says the master plan's pencilling in of surrounding properties shows the "evidence is now overwhelming that redevelopment on the current site is not the right solution".
"That plan shows the intention of this project over time is to take up land that is outside the current site of the hospital," Cr Mildren said.
"I'm talking about significant parcels of land that are already developed commercially and/or residentially.
"I think that's significant."
