The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Politician's vet clinic earmarked for hospital car parking - to his surprise

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
March 23 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image from the 2023 master plan showing Albury hospital with the numbers referencing future parking sites, including Justin Clancy's clinic with No.1 on it.
An image from the 2023 master plan showing Albury hospital with the numbers referencing future parking sites, including Justin Clancy's clinic with No.1 on it.

A veterinary clinic owned by Albury MP Justin Clancy has been earmarked as a site for a potential multi-storey car park for an expanded Albury hospital.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.