YOUR SAY: Please, let council know your concerns over Noreuil Park plans

Presently there is no procedure to dispose of these batteries, solar cells and wind turbine blades. People are working on possible solutions, but none are commercially available at the present time. Presently, all the waste products which have failed are buried and are a potential environmental disaster in the making. Another point is the power required to replace our present load will need to be increased dramatically due to the power loss getting from these remote sites to the end use, along with the increase of electric cars and immigration. The government has not provided any details about who pays for the replacement batteries, solar cells and wind turbine blades when they reach their end of economic life or fail. Will the government continue providing subsidies or will the cost be passed onto the consumer.

