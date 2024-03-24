YOUR SAY: Please, let council know your concerns over Noreuil Park plans

Please Albury residents, take the time to have a look at the Albury Council plans at haveyoursay.alburycity.nsw.gov.au/mre under Part B - Central Albury Riverside Parks and have your say before Friday, April 5.
You can fill in the form, also post and email your opinions.
Our council needs to know residents are concerned about what is planned for the beautiful parkland at Noreuil Park.
Thank you.
It concerns me that we have some political figures in our local council that are opposing the MOVE transport plan.
Take note about what was said by one of our local councillors in regards to cars being at the bottom of the transport hierarchy.
There is a very good reason why cars are at the bottom of the transport hierarchy. It's because they are the least efficient mode of transport, when it comes to moving people.
People's lifestyles require a car to get around because there is often no other choice of transport, let alone transport that operates in the times people need it to operate.
We must face the fact that if we want less traffic, then widening roads so there is more space for cars is not the solution. The real solution is other ways of getting around.
Local governments already have the power to build more footpaths and bike paths, which are at the top of the hierarchy on the MOVE report.
If we really want to save the environment, wait in traffic less, get our exercise and most importantly, save money, then we must build the appropriate infrastructure to accommodate what we want.
If we want things to really change, we must upgrade and change our current infrastructure so that change can happen.
Australia would be well advised to install nuclear power stations to provide a base load power supply. The nuclear power stations have a life of over 50 years while the battery, wind farms and solar farms only have a life of 10 to 25 years. If Australia started building a nuclear power station now it could be online when many of these solar and wind farms are at the end of their life.
Presently there is no procedure to dispose of these batteries, solar cells and wind turbine blades. People are working on possible solutions, but none are commercially available at the present time. Presently, all the waste products which have failed are buried and are a potential environmental disaster in the making. Another point is the power required to replace our present load will need to be increased dramatically due to the power loss getting from these remote sites to the end use, along with the increase of electric cars and immigration. The government has not provided any details about who pays for the replacement batteries, solar cells and wind turbine blades when they reach their end of economic life or fail. Will the government continue providing subsidies or will the cost be passed onto the consumer.
Australia presently has nuclear facility at Lucas Heights, a suburb in Sydney, which is used mainly to provide nuclear products for medical procedures. This was first established in 1958. Also, the government are in the process of procuring nuclear submarines.
Mr McFarland is entitled to his views, but he is misguided.
Mr McFarland claims "it's an inappropriate use of council facilities" for the Albury Entertainment Centre to be hired for the Triple Conference, which among the about 250 attendees brought together representatives from no less than five political parties including four current MPs from Queensland, NSW, and Victoria, between them representing the electoral will of hundreds of thousands of Australians.
I, as the conference MC and co-organiser, am a resident and ratepayer in Albury and Mr McFarland is not. He has no business trying to deny me the use of the facilities provided for public use at public expense in my local area. Mr McFarland then goes on to call for 'vetting' of hirers. This is a dystopian vision of a social credit system in which people are punished for 'wrong-think'. Wrong-think according to whom?
Mr McFarland is also out of date. He seems unaware that the Australian government has now paid millions in compensation to people injured or killed by the 'safe and effective' mRNA jabs, and that people with five-plus shots still die from COVID, making a mockery of claims of effectiveness.
I could go on, but instead I'll applaud the Albury Council for standing for the rights of all of us (including those I disagree with), thank the AEC for being an outstanding venue, and offer Mr McFarland a complimentary ticket to my next event. I suspect he needs to get out more.
To our extremely dedicated, selfless Victorian paramedics, it is terribly sad that it has come to this. But, in the dictatorship within the province of Victoria, health, law and order matters et al run lowly in the field of Andrews/Allan's mindless priorities.
Maybe, if the paramedics were toting a shiny shovel, map, hard hat etc, digging a hole or two between callouts, they may get a look in with this derelict Victorian government. To the paramedics, we are 250 per cent behind you and sincerely appreciate and value what you do ... unlike this hopelessly inadequate Victorian Labor government.
