The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Please, let council know your concerns over Noreuil Park plans

By Letters to the Editor
March 24 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed changes to Albury's Noreuil Park are now up for community consultation. Picture supplied
Proposed changes to Albury's Noreuil Park are now up for community consultation. Picture supplied

Please speak up over Noreuil Park

Please Albury residents, take the time to have a look at the Albury Council plans at haveyoursay.alburycity.nsw.gov.au/mre under Part B - Central Albury Riverside Parks and have your say before Friday, April 5.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.