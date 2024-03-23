Tried to calm aggressive man, then he decided to punch the fellow instead

Lionel Balzan shrugged his shoulders in embarrassment over his violence.
What started out as an attempt to calm someone else who lost his cool at an Albury pub ended with Balzan throwing a punch.
It had the clear potential for a tragic end, with his victim knocked backwards from the impact of the strike to his head.
Balzan's punch knocked off the man's glasses and knocked him unconscious.
With his blackout, Albury Local Court has heard, the man fell to the ground, the back of his head hitting the roadway outside Beer DeLuxe in Kiewa Street.
Police said the victim suffered a sore jaw from the punch and pain to the back of his head, but no other discernible injuries.
It meant Balzan, who turned 52 on Friday, March 22, was charged with common assault, to which he previously pleaded guilty.
His sentencing was delayed by a week so Community Corrections in Albury could prepare a report detailing what options were available to the magistrate.
Balzan, of Wodonga, represented himself in court.
He told Ms McLaughlin that he made the wrong, "split-second decision" to punch the other man because "he was coming towards me".
"I should have removed myself from the situation earlier, and I would have avoided what happened - but I didn't," he said.
Ms McLaughlin said it was a serious example of an assault given the nature of the strike.
"I accept there was a degree of provocation," she said, but also pointed out there was "no lawful excuse" for what he did.
"You should have continued to walk away, and I see you accept you should have."
Ms McLaughlin said such alcohol-fuelled violence was "occurring regularly in the community".
The court was told the victim went to another licensed premises in the Albury area on November 30, 2023, about 4.30pm.
He downed 12 alcohol drinks, then with some work colleagues left about 9pm to go to Beer DeLuxe.
He had another two drinks at the pub before he was refused further service because of his level of intoxication. He was then removed from the hotel.
The man returned about 10.40pm, but staff refused him entry.
"The victim became argumentative towards staff and confrontational," police said.
At the time, Balzan was waiting in line behind the victim to get into the hotel.
He intervened in the dispute to try to calm him down, but instead the man "became further heightened" in his behaviour and lashed out at Balzan.
The victim's workmates grabbed hold of him and tried to reason with him, then the group - along with security staff - moved over to the road.
"The accused began to walk away before turning around and facing the victim," police said.
The victim broke free of his colleagues and approached Balzan.
"As the victim came within about one metre of the accused, the accused ... struck the victim once to the face."
Ms McLaughlin placed Balzan on a nine-month community corrections order with supervision and convicted and fined him $1500.
