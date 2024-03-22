Chemicals thought to have sparked fire in North East rubbish truck

Firefighters have extinguished a fire that burnt inside a rubbish truck at Myrtleford.
CFA members from Myrtleford, Mudgegonga and Gapsted attended the incident on Chambers Street on Friday, March 22.
A blaze was sparked, possibly by a chemical in the truck's waste section, about 9.10am.
The garbage truck had made multiple stops before the contents caught alight, with the compactor closed in a bid to smother the fire.
The truck was moved to a council depot where the contests were removed and extinguished.
The scene was declared safe at 10.30am.
Environment Protection Agency staff were to examine the contents.
The truck suffered damage during the blaze but wasn't destroyed.
Police also attended the scene to provide traffic control.
