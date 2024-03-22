'A little bit less confronting': Revamped racecourse showcase well received

The revamped Fashions on the Field is well under way, with the new look event attracting a large crowd of racegoers having their photo taken.
The popular event at the Albury Gold Cup on Friday, March 22, has undergone the change to encourage more people to be involved, as the number of entrants has declined in the past few years.
Katie Parslow, of Wodonga, believes replacing the catwalk for a photo uploaded with a QR code, has been a good way to attract more people.
"I kind of like it, I think it is a little bit less confronting," she said.
"A lot more people will be involved as you don't have to put yourself out there, it's more of a private thing now."
Miss Parslow is cheering on her friend Jessie Thompson, also of Wodonga, who has entered the competition.
Miss Thompson said it's a big change, but a positive one.
"I think the last few years everyone missed it," she said.
"I think this is going to go better."
Miss Thompson entered the competition wearing a pink mini dress with pearls placed in her hair.
Some, however, seemed slightly disappointed by the change.
Bonnie Hartshorn, of Indigo Valley, believes the atmosphere is missing by not having the parade.
"As nerve-racking as it is, getting up on the catwalk is actually a really fun experience so I actually do miss that," she said.
"I think the public like to see people walk down the catwalk and cheer them on, and have your friends cheer you on."
She said the positive thing about the change was being able to spend more time socialising with her friends.
Ms Hartshorn entered the Fashions on the Field competition wearing a mustard frock, inspired by the colours of autumn.
Fashions ambassador Bronwyn Robertson said so far the turnout for the event has been great.
"It's been pretty good actually, we've been very steady," she said.
"A lot of people don't like change, so once we have talked to them and said there is no catwalk just go and have a photo, they have downed a champagne and they've come and had a photo.
"So I think the nerves have gone and they have come and had a photo, it's really good, it's working really well."
Winners of the Best Headwear and Best Dressed prizes were due to be announced at 3pm.
The People's Choice award will be open online in the days after the Gold Cup, with the public having the opportunity to vote for their favourite look.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.