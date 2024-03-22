The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'A little bit less confronting': Revamped racecourse showcase well received

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated March 22 2024 - 3:11pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katie Parslow and Jessie Thompson from Wodonga are feeling positive about the change to Fashions on the Field. Picture by Mark Jesser
Katie Parslow and Jessie Thompson from Wodonga are feeling positive about the change to Fashions on the Field. Picture by Mark Jesser

The revamped Fashions on the Field is well under way, with the new look event attracting a large crowd of racegoers having their photo taken.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.