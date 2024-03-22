Albury officer charged after being chased by fellow police during pursuit

Albury police have pursued a fellow officer during a car chase, with the senior constable putting other drivers in danger by travelling on the wrong side of a busy North Albury street.
Highway patrol officer, Senior Constable Damien Luke Howells, has been on sick leave since October 2022 amid psychological issues.
Albury court on Tuesday, March 19, heard there are mental health concerns for the member.
He has said he wants to kill his boss, an Albury inspector, and "watch the life leave his eyes".
Police were heading to Howells' North Albury home to serve documents on the 36-year-old about 8am on December 15 last year.
The officers were in an unmarked car and spotted his black Mitsubishi Triton utility on Logan Road.
They followed the car on Yensch and Regina avenues, and Howells slowed and moved over.
"However instead of stopping, the accused immediately accelerated harshly away from the police vehicle, crossing the centre line as he turned right onto Fairview Drive," prosecutors told Albury Local Court.
He hit an estimated 80kmh in a 50kmh zone and was signalled to stop, and did so briefly.
Police got out of their car on Logan Road but initiated a pursuit at 8.06am when the police member again sped off.
The senior constable drove on the wrong side of the road as he went through the roundabout on Logan and Burrows roads, and exited on the wrong side of Burrows Road.
He sped the wrong way up Burrows Road, past Glenroy Public School, forcing an oncoming car to take "immediate evasive action to avoid colliding with the accused's vehicle".
Howells stayed on the wrong side of the road and the pursuit was terminated.
He was charged with driving dangerously during a police pursuit.
It followed an incident at his home on November 29 last year in which the policeman verbally abused his bosses.
Concerns had been raised for his welfare in late November and Howells did not respond to phone calls over several days.
Senior police attended his house but Howells' wife told them to get off her property.
An inspector and senior sergeant left and returned and spoke to Howells' children briefly before the officer launched a tirade of abuse.
He repeatedly got in the face of the inspector.
"Don't get in my face Damien or you'll get yourself locked up," the inspector said.
He told the officer "you've got a small dick mate" and warned "get off my f---ing property and take that little short f---ing midget with you" while pointing at a senior sergeant.
"Your three little stars don't mean f---ing s--- to me," Howells said, referring to the inspector's rank.
The inspector performed several defensive manoeuvres to create distance between himself and Howells as he got in his personal space, but Howells continued to scream at the officers and advance on them.
He called the inspector a "corrupt f---"
"You're lucky you've got that f---ing gun on your hip c--- cos you're weak as s---," he said.
Police said they were conducting a welfare check but the senior constable remained agitated.
His behaviour was so concerning, a worker at a nearby childcare centre asked police if they were OK after Howells left the scene.
Other officers tried to speak to Howells the next day and tried to stop his vehicle, being driven by his wife on Captain Cook Drive, about 2.45pm.
She refused to stop before pulling over on David Street at which point Howells unleashed abuse.
He was later detained at his home after resisting arrest and spitting on a detective's shoe, and was taken for a mental health assessment.
The court heard police had "serious concerns" for the inspector, other officers, and members of the public.
The court heard Howells had told a psychologist he wanted to "stab his boss to death and watch the life leave his eyes".
There are fears about the "homicidal ideation" expressed by Howells.
Police have sought a court order protecting the inspector.
Senior Constable Howells, who joined the force in 2009, has pleaded guilty to six charges including police pursuit, assaulting police, using offensive language, and intimidating a police officer in the execution of their duty.
He is on bail and will return to Albury Local Court for sentence on April 9.
