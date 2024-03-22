The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury officer charged after being chased by fellow police during pursuit

March 23 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officer Damien Luke Howells, pictured during his first day of work in Albury in 2009. File photo
Police officer Damien Luke Howells, pictured during his first day of work in Albury in 2009. File photo

Albury police have pursued a fellow officer during a car chase, with the senior constable putting other drivers in danger by travelling on the wrong side of a busy North Albury street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.