OFF AND RACING: Inside the thrills of Albury's Gold Cup

Fashion, sparkling wine, social fun and, of course, the chance to win some cash saw thousands lining the track as Fawkner Park crossed the finish line to win the Albury Gold Cup.
Despite some spectators observing fewer numbers at the track than previous years, a sea of punters watched on as horses dashed down the home straight.
But, for many, racing took second place to the fashion and fun on offer.
"Fashion is the winner for me today, I love watching all the girls - they look amazing," Albury's Sonya Horne said.
"But, you know what, even the unfashionable are having a great time - it's just a great atmosphere."
Albury's Clarissa Farrington moved back home after a long stay in Melbourne, and said the Cup reminded her of why she moved back to the regions.
"It feels like home being here today," she said.
"We need to keep supporting things like this, because it's such a great event and we need it to stay alive."
Perfect weather and the chance to meet some old friends attracted former Hawthorn and Geelong footballer Jonathon Ceglar to the track on Friday, March 22.
"Given the weather and the day, you'd be mad if you weren't here," he said.
"I've been taken aback a bit with how many people are here, and with the quality of horses on display, I think it's going to be a phenomenal day."
While Mr Ceglar was eager to indulge in the food on offer and perhaps place a bet, he opted out of participating in Fashions on the Field.
"I think I'll give it a miss this year," he said.
"I know a few here that might fancy themselves to have a go, but I'm going to stay in my lane and swim between the flags."
Despite her self-described phobia of balloons, Nyree Takle, of Henty, wore a fascinator made of them.
For Ms Takle, fashion and racing took second place to finding a date.
"I do the functions for the Albury Wodonga singles group, so I'm hopefully going to walk out of here with a date, fingers crossed," she said.
"But besides that, I'm here for the fashion.
"We went to a birthday and they had this big balloon display, so I put it on top of my head and I went, oh, I've got the world's biggest fascinator.
"I thought, it's settled, that's what I'm wearing for Gold Cup."
Steve Hetherton, Albury Racing Club chief executive, said he expected the crowd to eclipse last year's 11,000.
"It's one of the greatest racing carnivals across Australia," he said.
"When you're supported by city trainers you know you've got something special.
"In our guineas race today we've got big names like Gai Waterhouse, Annabel Neasham, Kris Lees and Matthew Smith - the biggest trainers in the country.
"It's a bit city vs country as well today; we know the locals love to back local horses but they're keeping their eyes on those city horses as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.