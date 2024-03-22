North East defence force member almost killed army mates in high speed crash

A defence force member who crashed a car at high speed into another vehicle almost killed his army mates, a court has heard.
Air force mechanic Griffen Gardiner was seen speeding in a silver Ford Falcon after attending the Blazing Stump on November 23 last year.
The Wodonga court on March 19 heard Gardiner had passed another car at "a very high speed" on Anzac Parade in the early hours of November 24.
The air force mechanic had picked up other defence force members from the pub and the witness in the other vehicle lost sight of the car due to its speed.
His car travelled sideways around a bend near Whytes Road at Bandiana, on the wrong side of the road.
He lost control, hit a man's car and spun several times.
One car ended up in a ditch and there were vehicle parts strewn across the road.
One person was laid out on the ground unconscious when the witness arrived.
Gardiner's silver Ford had hit a tree and suffered so much damage, the right side wheels had been ripped off.
The victim in the other car underwent scans amid spinal damage concerns and another person was in hospital for one-and-a-half weeks.
No drugs or alcohol were detected, but Gardiner told police he was doing 120kmh to 130km in an 80kmh zone and was "being a dickhead".
"He almost killed his army mates," the 18-year-old's lawyer said.
"He's almost killed his mates and this has just been horrific for him."
Gardiner, who was flanked by two defence force sergeants in court, sought to avoid a conviction on a charge of reckless conduct endangering serious injury amid concerns he would be discharged from his job.
Magistrate Ian Watkins told Gardiner he had jeopardised his career and would have been facing far more serious charges if someone had died.
The 18-year-old, who is based at Latchford Barracks, avoided a conviction.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and must contribute $1200 to the court fund.
Gardiner must also complete a traffic offender program.
