Three stolen guns, GHB allegedly in stolen car during North East arrest

A man facing multiple serious offences, including possessing three stolen guns, stealing a $25,000 BMW, and trafficking GHB, remains in custody after a court appearance.
Christopher Mark Stokes, 37, returned to the court on March 18 after his arrest in Wangaratta on February 17.
The Rosebud man was allegedly caught with a .22 rifle and two 12-gauge shotguns, ammunition, and a large amount of GHB on Parfitt Road.
The stolen BMW he was in had allegedly been taken from Wangaratta on the day of his arrest.
Police also found ice, prescription medication and $1304 in cash.
It's further alleged Stokes had handled 10 boxes of Lego, four air purifiers, five false driver licences and a bank card, all of which was stolen, on the day of his arrest.
Charges state the 37-year-old had previously taken $880 of dry dog food from Pet Barn in Mitcham on January 21, and items from Bunnings in Springvale on January 11.
He was also allegedly linked to stolen Victorian number plates.
Lawyer Adam Puccio said he wanted time to discuss issues in the case with the prosecution.
The matter was adjourned to April 15.
Stokes did not apply for bail and remains in custody at Port Phillip Prison.
