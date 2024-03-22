Medical claims not a legal excuse to refuse drug test, driver told

A driver who refused a drug test has told a court she has a "one in a million" medical condition and was too unwell to accompany police for the procedure.
Natalie Howlett was intercepted by Wodonga highway patrol members on High Street on July 2, 2023.
An initial positive result test was returned and she was told to go with police to their vehicle for a further test.
She declined and said she would go to her doctor to prove she was using illegal drugs.
Howlett told magistrate Ian Watkins on March 20 she was contesting a charge of refusing the test, noting she was unable to sit on the roadside for six hours due to her medical problems.
Mr Watkins said there was no requirement for Howlett to wait for six hours and said she didn't appear to have an excuse for the charge.
"There's a legal obligation," he said.
"Frankly, I can't see that you've got a defence to it."
Mr Watkins said while her explanation might mitigate her offending, it wasn't a legal defence.
She said she had sought legal advice on the day and later went back to the police to try to give a sample, but was unable to do so.
Howlett's licence was suspended after the incident and she was later caught driving while suspended on December 2.
She said if she hadn't driven on the day to get medication, she would have been dead.
Mr Watkins banned her from driving for two years and ordered she be of good behaviour for the next 12 months.
"You can't drive a car, no matter what the circumstances," he said.
"It's not a defence to need to go and get your medication.
"It doesn't matter what it is, you can't get behind the wheel of a car."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.