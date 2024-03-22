The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Medical claims not a legal excuse to refuse drug test, driver told

March 23 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Howlett was intercepted by Wodonga highway patrol members and refused a drug test. Picture supplied
Natalie Howlett was intercepted by Wodonga highway patrol members and refused a drug test. Picture supplied

A driver who refused a drug test has told a court she has a "one in a million" medical condition and was too unwell to accompany police for the procedure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.