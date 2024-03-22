Something new and something blue: Fashion winners crowned at trackside event

Blue was the winning colour of the day at the revitalised Fashions on the Field competition.
Fabulous frocks and captivating fascinators were spotted trackside at Albury's Gold Cup as about 70 people entered the popular competition.
Titanic was the inspiration behind Best Dressed winner Nancy Naughtin's outfit choice.
"I loved when Rose got out of the car and was about to go onto the Titanic, and she's got that beautiful sweeping big hat," she said.
"So, yeah, with Leanne, I asked her if she could make me one similar. And this is what we came up with."
The Corowa resident impressed the judges with her blue and white millinery, designed by Albury resident Leanne Bensley.
The light blue and white matching frock, covered with intricate floral patterns by Australian designer Leo Lin, was a standout.
Ms Naughtin took three weeks to put together the winning outfit and said she liked to support local where she could.
She has previously entered the competition and is over the moon by her win.
"I have entered, but I've never won," she said.
"So, yeah, it's my first win and I'm so excited about it, it's amazing."
A change of colour preference may have been what saw Ms Naughtin take out the event.
"This is a new look for me. I normally am a pink girl, but, yeah, blue is my new thing," she said.
Winner of Best Headwear Amy Wallace said her love for metallics and bright colours inspired her outfit.
The Wodonga resident's millinery from Jettah and Till was the judge's choice, reflecting a peacock pattern.
"I saw the piece in January and immediately loved it and then I've just kind of been adding bits to it every now and then," she said.
"But I literally only purchased the shoes yesterday, so it's come together really well."
She matched the head piece with a navy blue dress by Veronika Maine.
Mrs Wallace was feeling surprised and delighted by her win.
"I do like entering every now and then when I can, but the stars have aligned today," she said.
Mrs Wallace liked how the revamped competition came together.
"It's definitely a change from everywhere else that does a traditional catwalk," she said.
"It was nice at the end of the day that all of the public got to see the finalists and see what everyone was looking like in one image or one look.
"At least they know a bit more about why the judges picked who they did. So, yeah, that was a really good touch."
The Fashions on the Field competition saw eight finalists selected and two winners crowned.
There was a $3500 prize pool.
A third winner will be announced in the coming days from the results of the online People's Choice award.
Fashions ambassador Bronwyn Robertson said the day was well received and proved successful.
She said the number of entries was more than double than the 30 entrants last year.
