The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Something new and something blue: Fashion winners crowned at trackside event

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
Updated March 22 2024 - 7:44pm, first published 6:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Best Dressed winner Nancy Naughtin, of Corowa, and Best Headwear winner Amy Wallace, of Wodonga, shone in their shades of blue. Picture by Mark Jesser
Best Dressed winner Nancy Naughtin, of Corowa, and Best Headwear winner Amy Wallace, of Wodonga, shone in their shades of blue. Picture by Mark Jesser

Blue was the winning colour of the day at the revitalised Fashions on the Field competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.