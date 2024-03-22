The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tyler's golden moment aboard Neasham-trained stayer in feature race

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 22 2024 - 8:02pm, first published 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Schiller cheekily gives the two finger salute after claiming his second Albury Gold Cup victory aboard the Annabel Neasham-trained Fawkner Park on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tyler Schiller cheekily gives the two finger salute after claiming his second Albury Gold Cup victory aboard the Annabel Neasham-trained Fawkner Park on Friday. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Annabel Neasham-trained Fawkner Park landed a huge betting plunge when scoring an arrogant win in the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup, (2000m) on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.