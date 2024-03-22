The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Albury Gold Cup 2024 in pictures

Mark Jesser
By Mark Jesser
Updated March 22 2024 - 8:25pm, first published 8:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Mark Jesser

Thousands flocked to Albury Racing Club on Friday, March 22, for the second day of the 2024 Albury Gold Cup carnival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Jesser

Mark Jesser

Photojournalist

Photojournalist - The Border Mail.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.