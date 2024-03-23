The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Wangaratta man burnt after faulty charger causes mobile phone to explode

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 23 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wangaratta man sustained minor burns after his mobile phone exploded due to a faulty charging port on Thursday, March 21. File picture
A Wangaratta man sustained minor burns after his mobile phone exploded due to a faulty charging port on Thursday, March 21. File picture

A Wangaratta man has escaped with minor injuries after his mobile phone exploded while he was holding it on Thursday, March 21.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.