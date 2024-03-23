Wangaratta man burnt after faulty charger causes mobile phone to explode

A Wangaratta man has escaped with minor injuries after his mobile phone exploded while he was holding it on Thursday, March 21.
Firefighters were called to a residence on Perry Street in Wangaratta at 4.40pm after reports a man's mobile phone had exploded and burned his hand and foot.
"Crews arrived on the scene within four minutes and found the man had minor burns due to a faulty phone charger port, but no active fire," a Fire and Rescue Victoria spokesperson said.
Ambulance Victoria and Wangaratta police also attended the scene.
Fire and Rescue Victoria has issued a warning to the community about the use of faulty products and stressed they should only be purchased from a reputable supplier.
When charging devices such as mobile phones, it is recommended to only use chargers and cords that were supplied with it.
Fire and Rescue Victoria said devices should never be charged under flammable surfaces such as beds, pillows or couches, as this can contribute to overheating and potentially cause a fire, and should be charged in a room where a smoke alarm is present.
Devices should be left out of direct sunlight while charging and shouldn't be left plugged in any longer than is required.
Batteries or devices that show signs of swelling, bulging, leaking, or overheating should not be used.
For more information and ways to prevent battery and charger fires, visit the FRV website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.