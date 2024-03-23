The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury home sold post auction for more than $900K after passing in

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated March 23 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stean Nicholls Real Estate auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins calls for offers for a four-bedroom home on Buckingham Street in North Albury on Saturday, March 23. Picture by Beau Greenway
Stean Nicholls Real Estate auctioneer Lachlan Hutchins calls for offers for a four-bedroom home on Buckingham Street in North Albury on Saturday, March 23. Picture by Beau Greenway

A four-bedroom weatherboard home in North Albury has sold for more than $900,000 after being passed in at auction on Saturday, March 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.