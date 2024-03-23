Crime scene to be established after four-car crash on busy Albury street

A crime scene is being established on Young Street in Albury to determine the cause of a four-vehicle crash on Saturday, March 23.
Albury Central fire station officer Simon Huggett said his crew were called to the scene at 3.12pm and arrived to three vehicles fully alight.
He said no skid marks were found at the scene and police considered it a deliberate act.
A red SUV appeared to have initiated the contact as it was on the wrong side of the road and hit a white dual cab ute that was stopped at the traffic lights.
The impact of the contact pushed its rear wheels onto the bonnet of a white Ford Territory behind it, which then rolled into another vehicle behind it.
"We didn't know when we arrived if there was anybody in the vehicles because we couldn't see. There was too much fire to determine if anyone was in the first two vehicles, but luckily there wasn't," station officer Huggett said.
"The third car had two young children in the back in car seats, so it was very lucky they weren't injured.
"One man had a few lacerations to his head and arm, while the woman driving the red SUV also sustained injuries. I don't know which vehicle the man was in, but he was treated by ambulance at the scene.
"Police believe it was a deliberate act because there was no skid marks and crime scene want to investigate."
