The Roos roll out the big guns for first time and a number were impressive

Corowa-Rutherglen warmed up for its official return to the Ovens and Murray Football League with a three-figure win over Tallangatta and District League outfit Mitta United in a practice match on Saturday.
Recruit Darcy Hope starred for the home team, proving difficult to stop in the forward line.
Fellow newcomer Nathan Dunstan impressed in the ruck, while home grown talents Jedd Longmire and Joe Hansen also excelled.
The Roos were forced out of last year's competition, due largely to a player shortage, and while there's an enormous difference between Mitta and Easter Saturday's opponents, O and M grand finalists Albury, the signs were promising of a highly competitive outfit.
Meanwhile, Wangaratta toppled Goulburn Valley outfit Euroa in the other practice match.
The Pies' seniors played the first half with the reserves in the second half.
"Charlie Naish played really well for us, Michael Newton (six goals) and Cal Moore (three goals) moved well in the forward line together and Braeden Marjanovic put his name up there with a solid performance in the midfield," coach Ben Reid said.
"We got what we needed to from the game and are now looking forward to the real stuff."
Wangaratta is home to Wangaratta Rovers on Good Friday night, while Wodonga Raiders and Lavington will start the season that afternoon.
