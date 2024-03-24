'I can't stop crying': Family mourns death of beloved pet in wild dog attack

A North East family has been left devastated by a vicious wild dog attack that claimed the life of their beloved pet.
Now, they are spearheading a campaign to fight proposed government changes regarding the management of wild dogs.
Kylie Esler said she was woken by the howls of wild dogs behind her Tawonga property in the early hours of Thursday morning, March 21.
Thinking her two dogs, Zala and Luna, were safe in their kennels, she went back to sleep.
"We see a lot of (wild dogs) hunting cattle, and they've been around so much I think we became a little bit complacent," Mrs Esler said.
Later that morning, Mrs Esler and her husband were confronted by a "disturbing" scene.
Zala, the family's 14-month-old Kelpie, was found dead just outside their backyard fence, with lacerations and bite marks indicating what Mrs Esler imagined was a slow and painful death.
The loss of Zala, described as an integral part of their family, has left Mrs Esler heartbroken.
"It's a huge deep loss because she was an amazing dog for us," Mrs Esler said.
"We really loved her. I can't stop crying about it. She was a part of the family, and we will never be able to replace her."
Eloise, Mrs Esler's 10-year-old daughter, echoed her mother's sentiments, mourning the loss of her beloved companion.
"It made me feel really sad because when she was a puppy, I felt like her mother because she'd go up on my lap and sleep there.
"She was my favourite puppy."
Mrs Esler said the wild dog population has been growing in her area over recent years.
She said the removal of a three-kilometre livestock protection zone around properties where, at present, baits and traps could legally be set to stop wild dogs entering paddocks, would have a devastating impact on animal welfare.
On March 14, the Victorian government put an end to the killing of wild dogs, or dingoes, in the state's north-west.
Farmers said the move would lead to livestock deaths, while animal rights groups welcomed the change.
Mrs Esler feared if the changes were enforced in the North East, not only livestock but pets would be in danger as wild dogs spread into urban areas.
"I think it would be a terrible thing," she said.
"We're in a residential area, about a kilometre from the centre of Mount Beauty, and these dogs have become so brave that they're willing to come down and attack a domestic dog in a borderline residential area.
"I feel like there's a danger there."
Tallangatta's Emma Nankervis, a member of the North East Wild Dog Action Group, said the proposed changes would have wild dogs breed to uncontrollable levels.
"If they stop managing wild dogs the way they currently do or even reduce the wild dog management, they will just get out of control," she said.
"They're going to do more damage to native wildlife, more damage to livestock, and there will be more incidences of pets being killed, maimed, and eventually there'll be human attacks."
Ms Nankervis said management aimed to reduce the harm wild dogs caused to livestock and wildlife, rather than eradicating them entirely.
"It's the way they hunt," she said. "They don't just come in and kill one thing and eat it to survive. They come in and just maim and destroy.
"The damage from an attack is just gut-wrenching because they will tear the udders out of use. They'll rip holes in the side of sheep and disembowel them. They'll tear their ears off. They'll bite holes in their thighs.
"None of those things kill them quickly and the aftermath for anyone trying to manage it is horrific. I've seen young calves with their tails chewed off right at the base of the tail."
For more information on wild dog management, Mrs Nankervis is encouraging people to reach out via email: northeast.wilddogs@gmail.com.
