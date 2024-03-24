Failed to stump up for his chosen lip plumper, wiped face scrub payment too

He was going to fork out almost $50 for some lip "plumper" from the Lavington chemist, but then James Hart walked outside.
Hart was also carrying a $16 container of facial scrub.
When arrested by Albury police a few weeks later, Hart claimed he had simply forgotten to go to the cash register to pay - he and a female friend left the Terry White Chemist in Urana Road together.
It was a line he stuck to when he fronted Albury Local Court, telling magistrate Sally McLaughlin - after he pleaded guilty to shoplifting - that he had no intention to take what was not his.
"It was an honest mistake," the 28-year-old North Albury man, who represented himself in court, said.
"I put it in the trolley and I was going to pay for it. I completely forgot about it."
Hart said his sister later told him that police had been in contact about the theft.
He put to Ms McLaughlin that he then went back to the chemist, paying for the items - the scrub retailed for $15.99 and the lip plumper, $47.79 - and making an apology.
Hart was asked to provide documentary proof that he indeed made the payment.
He said he did not have a receipt, but could show the court - on his mobile phone - the payments from his bank account.
The matter was stood down briefly to allow him to search for those transactions.
When the case resumed, he showed these to police prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Pike.
But Sergeant Pike then told Ms McLaughlin that the payments shown to him did not match the prices of the items stolen.
The court was told how Hart and his friend entered the chemist on December 20, 2023, about 1pm.
The woman selected the items to give to Hart, who placed these in the trolley he was pushing.
He then waited as she approached the register and paid for other items, then they left the store together.
Police said Hart made "no attempt to pay".
But pharmacy staff were watching Hart's behaviour and after the pair left, checked the store's CCTV security footage.
Hart made full admissions to the crime when police contacted him on the evening of February 1, though claimed he had simply forgotten to pay.
The unemployed man was convicted and fined $550.
