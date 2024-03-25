'Clear message for us': Debate heats up in bid to keep Noreuil Park natural

Albury Council says it is willing to make changes to the Noreuil Park concept planning that would see trees and green spaces saved.
Over 100 people and three council workers attended a community gathering on the foreshore on Sunday, March 24.
It was an opportunity for river users to raise concerns and ask questions about the proposed plan.
The Noreuil Park River Bank Rehabilitation concept aims to restore the bank and make the river accessible for people with limited mobility.
Under the plan, the foreshore would be cut back to provide a sloping grass "beach" between the ramp and River Deck Cafe, and the concrete area leading to the river would be expanded to allow for a disabled access ramp and pathways.
Two red gums and one elm tree would be removed to make way for the access ramp.
Additionally, the river bank would be reshaped and fitted with a retaining wall to prevent further erosion.
The gathering, where the debate at times got quite heated, made a few things clear:
Nerilee Kerslake, Albury council's team leader of natural areas, said the main thing she wants the public to realise is that the plan is far from being finalised.
"This is an initial concept and by no means an approved plan," she said.
"There are multiple gates that we have to go through before this is even anywhere near close to being delivered.
"I think the community is certainly having their say, and they're telling us that they're not really keen on concrete and they want to retain this amazing vegetation. That's a really good and clear message for us."
Ms Kerslake said the plan's non-negotiables are the installation of a disabled access ramp and riverbank rehabilitation.
"(The location of the ramp) can certainly be negotiable," she said.
"It might be in the same location, but it might be shrunk. We're currently looking at (changing) the gradients ... which will slightly make it a little bit steeper, but we can put handrails and landings, and we can still achieve the same objective, but with a shorter ramp.
"One of the other non-negotiables is that our banks are failing, and they're failing really badly.
"We're potentially going to be losing more vegetation if we don't undertake works to the banks."
David Armstrong, team leader of parks and recreation at Albury council, explained that council initially tried to create a beach area back in 2007.
That idea got knocked back, and in 2016 the current concept plan was created, with an emphasis on building an all-access ramp from the top of the grass to the low water level.
"At that time, we made the decision that we needed to to have access to the main swim point of Noreuil," Mr Armstrong said.
"We had a lot of discussion around these two trees during our initial concept plans with all the authorities. We haven't got anything written, but it was in principle of agreement that (pulling them out) was the best solution.
"Now, moving on now, which is six or seven years later, and the feedback we're getting, there are other options that we can consider.
"You don't want a lot of concrete, we get that. We understand that these trees are significant. That was the other comment we had. We all agreed. These trees are magnificent, and we agreed that they should stay."
Rachel Sanders, an Albury resident living with a disability, attended the gathering and said while she wants the river to be more accessible, she wants to retain the green spaces and trees.
"We need better access to the water," she said. "It's got steep steps which is hard for me as a disabled person. I don't have the best balance, so sometimes I've had difficulty getting in the water.
"What we need is better railings, and we don't need a whole bunch of concrete for it to be accessible for people with wheelchairs.
"We only need a little pathway, and it doesn't even have to be concrete. It can be other materials as well."
The project, part of the Murray River Experience Master Plan, is open for community feedback until Friday, April 5.
