North East council embraces accountability as community confidence declines

Indigo Shire council has welcomed the formation of a community group which aims to hold them accountable while increasing community engagement.
Indigo Community Voice launched on Thursday, March 21, after claiming the council had lost the community's confidence.
Rutherglen's Herb Ellerbock, the group's inaugural president, said their key focus was council spending and "inadequate community consultation" that ultimately hit the pockets of ratepayers.
Indigo council's chief executive Trevor Ierino said he looks forward to engaging with the group.
"We invite feedback from community members on a regular basis and we look forward to hearing what the community has identified as its priorities," he said.
"We seek community input into our budget process, council plan and all strategies prior to them being adopted by council.
"At present we are asking the community to participate in a review of the community vision and for it to share its hopes dreams and aspirations for the shire's future."
Indigo Council was formed in 1994 as an amalgamation of Rutherglen, Chiltern, Yackandandah and Beechworth shires.
Mr Ellerbock said the loss of faith in the council from ratepayers was evident with the annual Victorian community satisfaction performance surveys showing a consistent downward trend over the past five years.
Comprising a sample size of 400 residents from across the shire, the survey returned an overall council performance score of 50 out of 100.
This was five points lower than the small rural council group average and six points lower than the state-wide average.
An overview in the report said the score continued the "significant decline" seen in 2022.
"This follows the state-wide trend of decline over the past two years," the overview said.
"That said, council's current result is significantly lower than the small rural group average.
"Current perceptions of council's overall performance are at a 10 year low - past performance shows that council can do better."
Mr Ierino said the results aligned with state-wide patterns.
"The drop in overall council performance in the 2023 community satisfaction survey was consistent with a state wide trend where scores were lower than previous years," he said.
"This trend was attributed to a decline in satisfaction with roads, cost-of-living and general trust in government."
