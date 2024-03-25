The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

He knew he shouldn't and yet P-plater still got behind wheel after drinking

By Albury Court
March 26 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
He knew he shouldn't and yet P-plater still got behind wheel after drinking
He knew he shouldn't and yet P-plater still got behind wheel after drinking

A P-plate driver pulled over for speeding while towing a construction trailer turned out to be three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.