He knew he shouldn't and yet P-plater still got behind wheel after drinking

A P-plate driver pulled over for speeding while towing a construction trailer turned out to be three times over the legal blood alcohol limit.
Further to that, Lavington man Samuel Thomas had failed to stick P-plates onto his Ford Ranger.
Defence lawyer Mark Cronin said that while Thomas thought he was only "moderately" affected by alcohol at the time, he nevertheless acknowledged that he knew full well he should not have driven.
The qualified carpenter, 26, pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court on Monday, March 25, to a single charge of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
While the exact speed wasn't revealed in court, magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted how it was a speeding offence that brought Thomas to the attention of police.
The court was told how Thomas was stopped by police in Buckhorn Lane, Lavington, on March 9 about 1am.
While he was a P1 licence holder, he did not have his plates displayed and when asked for his licence produced a learner's permit.
Thomas provided a positive reading to a preliminary breath test and so was arrested and taken to the Albury police station for a full breath analysis.
This produced a blood alcohol content reading of 0.152.
"The accused," police said, "stated that he had consumed four schooners of Carlton Dry beer from 6pm and some hot chips."
The police could smell alcohol on his breath.
Mr Cronin said Thomas had a similar matter on his record, though this was quite historic as it was from 2015.
Ms McLaughlin said it appeared that Thomas was "otherwise a person of good character".
She emphasised how drink-driving could quite easily have "catastrophic" consequences for the person behind the wheel and others on the road.
Thomas was convicted and fined $2000, placed on a six-month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for nine months.
