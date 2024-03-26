Helping hand offered to emergency workers feeling at a loss

A charity, which has had big success in helping former police, paramedics and firefighters find new work, is coming to the Border for the first time.
Beyond the Badge was created in 2018 in Sydney by ex-policemen Sean Haran and Simon Bradstock, who both lost friends to suicide after they had been officers and soldiers.
Their career transition program, which involves creating a pathway for those who have left emergency service work and are in need of a fillip to return to employment, will be staged in Albury in April.
"It just teaches them what they need to do, because many of them have got no idea how to write a resume," Mr Haran said.
"They've been in a job since they were 20 years old and they've been there for 30 or 40 years, so it's a bit like leaving school.
"We've been up around 80 per cent in terms of success rate with jobs but the most benefit that comes with success is that people start doing something and they feel better about the future.
"You've got people that come along that have got zero baggage, others have some physical injuries, others have mental health issues, while others are sick of the shift work and want more of a normal lifestyle."
Mr Haran some who attended were aged in their early 30s and found emergency work was not for them, while the oldest participant was 61 and he had found a job, that he still has, in building management within three weeks.
The program involves three sessions, the first on Tuesday April 9 at the Commercial Club, the second the following day at the SS&A Club and the third online.
Funding from the clubs, $12,000 from the SS&A and $10,000 from the Commercial Club, has enabled the charity to provide its program in Albury.
Retired Albury police chief Beth Docksey, who is involved in the retired police association, has also been integral to the decision to come to the Border after sessions in Wagga in 2022.
Those wanting to participate in the sessions are urged to register their interest online at beyondthebadge.com.au with Mr Haran saying that allowed an opportunity to assess whether candidates were ready for the program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.