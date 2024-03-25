Sauna point: Heritage concerns in focus as council weighs up call on venture

A planning permit for "the only floating sauna on mainland Australia" has been recommended to be knocked back at Tuesday's Indigo Shire council meeting.
In November 2023, planner Nick Vlahandreas applied for a permit for the sauna on behalf of Beechworth residents Michael Patterson and Andrew Cairns.
Mr Vlahandreas said the sauna would float just south of the Lake Sambell playground and was inspired by a floating sauna launched at Lake Derby in Tasmania in 2020.
However, his permit has been recommended to be rejected at Indigo Shire's council meeting on Tuesday night, March 26.
Heritage concerns, the "inappropriate" commercialisation of the reserve and the sauna's lack of connection to services are reasons behind the decision.
Of the seven referral authorities consulted about the proposal, the heritage adviser was the only one to raise an objection.
During assessment of the proposal it was found that the site, scale, form, and materiality of the development would adversely impact the heritage values of the site.
"The site is highly visible from most of Lake Sambell's foreshore, but will be most disruptive to a primary view line from the walking track and road on the western shore across remnant mining landscape," the council's discussion paper said.
"The materiality and form of the structure do not reflect the characteristics of the site. Nor does the form minimise the visual impact of the structure on the view lines to the historical landscape features."
Colorbond Monument, the cladding and roofing material proposed for the structure, was said to contrast with surrounding landscape colours rather than complementing them.
Notice of the application was given to adjoining owners and occupiers. Fourteen submissions, made up of 13 objections and one letter of support, were received in response.
Issues raised include:
The proposal was also found to be inconsistent with the 2015 Lake Sambell Masterplan.
"Community feedback received during the community consultation phase noted reluctance to increased commercial ventures within the reserve," the discussion paper said.
"Markets, cultural performances, and family activities (such as paddleboats) were considered preferential commercial activities.
"The commercialisation of reserve was a common theme (11 of 13 objections) throughout the objections received to this proposal."
The reliance on public infrastructure to support the operation of the project was considered "inappropriate".
"The proposed structure is designed to be 'off-grid' and will not be connected to mains power, reticulated sewer or reticulated water," the discussion paper said.
"The lack of connection to water and sewer are a particular concern as the patrons will not have access to toilet and shower facilities whilst using the sauna.
"Similarly, of concern is how waste-water generated through routine cleaning will be disposed of, and if chemicals from this process could reduce the water quality in the lake."
Lack of parking is another reason the project is recommended to be knocked back.
