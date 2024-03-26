Man admits to North East jewellery smash and grab, second man charged

A man who stole nearly $18,000 worth of jewellery from a Wangaratta business during a smash and grab remains in custody, with a second man charged over the offence and released on bail.
Dylan Casha targeted the Prouds on Ovens Street on February 1, taking $17,774 worth of items.
A court has heard Anthony Jose - who was arrested and charged over the incident on Sunday, May 24 - was also involved.
Casha entered the Co Store shopping centre business about 12.55pm, browsed items for about two minutes, and left.
He returned 10 minutes later, took out a silver hammer and smashed four glass panels worth $2500.
The jewellery was taken and damage worth $13,423 was caused to other jewellery.
It's alleged Jose was also involved in the damage and theft, with the pair fleeing in a black Volkswagen with stolen plates.
Casha was arrested in Ballarat after being spotted outside an APCO petrol station about 5am on March 18.
He fled a Hyundai Excel with no plates and ran through a car wash and hid in bushes.
Police had to take out a Taser when he refused to get out of the bushes, with Casha arrested after running a further 30 metres.
A loaded gun was found nearby and he had seven warrants out for his arrest.
The 29-year-old was involved in a near identical incident to the Wangaratta smash and grab last year.
Three men targeted the Prouds in Geelong on October 7, 2023, with a glass cabinet smashed and $63,891 worth of chains taken.
Jose was also allegedly involved in the Geelong incident.
Casha faced Ballarat court on Monday, March 25, and entered guilty pleas.
He remains in custody and will return to the court on April 15.
Jose will face Ballarat court on April 18 and Wangaratta court on May 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.