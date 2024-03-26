The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man admits to North East jewellery smash and grab, second man charged

March 26 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Casha has admitted to his involvement in a Wangaratta jewellery store smash and grab. Picture supplied
Dylan Casha has admitted to his involvement in a Wangaratta jewellery store smash and grab. Picture supplied

A man who stole nearly $18,000 worth of jewellery from a Wangaratta business during a smash and grab remains in custody, with a second man charged over the offence and released on bail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.