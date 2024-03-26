Albury product David Reynolds has arguably never been in better form

After a slow start to a big four days of racing at the Australian Grand Prix, David Reynolds finished strongly with a fourth and ninth in the last two of the four races, to move up one spot to fifth in the Supercar championship.
Poor qualifying for the first two races put Reynolds on the back foot, starting from 16th and 21st.
The short race - no pitstop format, made it hard for any team to make up places if they were in the back half of the field.
"We started the weekend a little bit out of the window. We made a lot of changes for practice two and still wasn't perfect and then we made a small change for the last run of practice two and it sort of made it a lot better," Reynolds said.
"In qualifying, we went too much in that direction that we found at the end of practice and didn't really get any gains."
Despite struggling for outright pace, he made the most of the first two races on Thursday and Friday to finish 16th and 11th respectively, making up 10 places on where he qualified.
Having come to grips with the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit, the Team 18 crew rolled out a much faster car for Saturday and Sunday, resulting in the two top 10 placings.
Reynolds continues to thrive in the new team environment and is arguably in some of the best form of his career.
Fast, aggressive and clean, he's able to push the Team 18 Camaro to the limit and make the most of his opportunities, as evidenced by making up a total of 17 places over the weekend.
"We didn't have a bad weekend." Reynolds said. "We actually ended up fifth overall in the driver points, and we moved forward one place in championship and we're third in the teams championship overall, which is a massive thing for all the team."
"This weekend, we started out okay, and then we sort of fell in and out of the window a little bit.
"For the Sunday race, we made a big swing to go towards the set up on Mark's car (team-mate Mark Winterbottom), which is very different to my traditional style of driving, and didn't really sort of transfer to pace, so it made a really hard race for me on Sunday.
"That's one thing we're going to know for next time, that Mark's going to obviously like different things than I do, which will really help us go forward.
"I had a fantastic weekend, not a scratch on the car.
"It was some awesome racing out there. I made a lot of spots, made a lot of cool moves."
Brad Jones Racing continued its struggle for competitiveness with all four cars off the pace and at the back of the field.
Bryce Fullwood had a good result in Thursday's race, finishing ninth, but the rest of the weekend saw the team's cars in the bottom six.
"Really tough weekend. Went downhill from first practice, which is really unfortunate," driver Macauley Jones summarised.
"All our cars are battling with the same issue, we just need a look at what we're doing a little bit closer and change philosophies or discover a bit more of a different direction, because we just seem to really be struggling.
"Because they are very long corners here our weaknesses really showed up.
"So you know, there's a month until the next round in Taupo, NZ, which is exciting because it's a new track for all of us and hopefully we can make some adjustments that we are happy with the. But yeah, bit of work to be done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.