The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Albury product David Reynolds has arguably never been in better form

By Tim Farrah
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:51am, first published 11:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Reynolds grabbed top 10 finishes in the last two races at the Australian Grand Prix meet in Melbourne. Picture by Tim Farrah
David Reynolds grabbed top 10 finishes in the last two races at the Australian Grand Prix meet in Melbourne. Picture by Tim Farrah

After a slow start to a big four days of racing at the Australian Grand Prix, David Reynolds finished strongly with a fourth and ninth in the last two of the four races, to move up one spot to fifth in the Supercar championship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.