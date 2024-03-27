'We remove some of that anguish': Volunteer advocates give a helping hand

Whether a Defence career lasts 24 hours or 24 years, a free service to help with the paperwork is now available for all veterans.
Ex-serving members Wayne Taylor and Wayne McMillan are volunteering as compensation advocates within the Albury RSL sub-branch at Anzac House.
"What we've done is enhance our accessibility for veterans in this region for compensation advocacy," Mr Taylor said.
Compensation advocacy is the process of assisting veterans with their claims and appeals to the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
Mr McMillan said it could be a confusing process for veterans.
"There is a lot of background legislation that we need to support the veterans, where it can be a minefield for them trying to navigate it," he said.
"We remove some of that anguish, support them. We do all the research on the individual claims or multi-claims, and then submit that on behalf of the veteran to DVA.
"In line with that, we will continue to be the conduit with DVA and the veteran. A delegate from DVA will come back to myself or Wayne where we will look at the paperwork and then provide advice to the veteran."
Mr McMillan said his role was to break everything down into "small bites" so the veteran did not have to worry about the complexities of the paperwork or advice.
Currently there are three separate pieces of legislation veterans must navigate to claim compensation. The advocates are hoping The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide will lead to the creation of a simpler system to make it easier for veterans to understand their entitlements.
"Hopefully, we should reach an end state of a harmonisation of these three acts into a single legislative act that a veteran will be able to walk through the door and we'll be able to put a claim in under one act for them," Mr Taylor said.
Both retired military, they found it helpful having the support of advocates and decided to do the same.
"My discharge wasn't a good one in retrospect," Mr Taylor said.
"When I was well enough after discharge, I thought I can make things a little bit easier for veterans on the discharge.
"Then, of course, we assist veterans whilst they're still serving, but help those veterans navigate the legislative system of DVA."
Mr McMillan was deployed to Afghanistan five times during his 31 years in the army. He is qualified Advocacy Training and Development Program compensation level 1.
Mr Taylor was also in the army and is in his 18th year of being an advocate. He is qualified Advocacy Training and Development Program compensation level 4.
Mr Taylor said it could take years to complete the training.
"It's a couple of years for your base training, that's a primary advocate, they'll do primary claims," he said.
"After that, you can go on and do more training, which will allow you to do appeals at the Veterans' Review Board.
"Then, if you wish, you can go on and do more training. That's a level four advocate that will allow you to present cases on behalf of a veteran before the Administrative Appeals Tribunal."
Mr McMillan and Mr Taylor said they were proud to provide an accessible, safe service and confidentiality is of utmost importance.
"We also encourage our veterans to come in with their partners because sometimes a veteran will come and see us, but we don't get all the information, where if the partner is there, it really enhances the interview," Mr McMillan said.
Mr Taylor said they would do what it took to help the community.
"We're not restricted to sitting here in an office and waiting for someone to attend. We're proactive in seeking and searching those veterans for assistance," he said.
Interview timings are between 10.30am and 2pm, Tuesday to Thursday. Bookings can be made by phone or by visiting Anzac House.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.