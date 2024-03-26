Stolen guns still not found as repeat firearm thief again jailed

A repeated firearm thief who targeted a former worker colleague's home and took five guns has been jailed, with a court told the victim feels anxious following the break-in.
Clifton Causby was on Tuesday, March 26, ordered to serve 14 months behind bars following the burglary on March 24, 2023.
Causby had worked with the victim at Visy for 15 to 20 years and knew his shift hours.
Causby spoke to the firearms enthusiast at a Wodonga supermarket about 11 days before his offending and confirmed the man still worked afternoons.
The County Court heard Causby and Rian Sheehan had been at Sheehan's Wodonga home on Falcon Circuit before the break-in and got into her grey Subaru.
The pair headed to the victim's home near Bruarong about 6.50pm, and the man's security camera system was disabled.
A safe with a shotgun, four rifles and ammunition was taken along with the victim's Ford Ranger, firefighting equipment, beer, a sewing machine, tools and hunting gear.
The court heard Causby and Sheehan returned to Falcon Circuit about 10.40pm and the victim discovered the break-in about an hour later.
The man's car was found outside Sheehan's home the following morning with some of the stolen property, but the guns and ammunition have never been recovered despite the dumped safe being found on Back Creek Road in Yackandandah.
Sheehan's home and Causby's Woodland Street house were searched on April 4, and Causby has been in custody since.
Photographs of the stolen guns and ammunition, worth $6200, were found on his phone.
Prosecutors said Causby didn't enter the home or take the safe, but that he was complicit in the offending.
Causby, who admitted to drug dealing earlier this year, has previously been jailed for stealing two guns from a Stanley home in 2020.
"You obviously have drug problems and a personality problem," Judge John Smallwood said on Tuesday.
"When it comes to firearms there's also an element of community protection that must be given credence too.
"Unfortunately the firearms have still not been located.
"I don't sentence on the basis that you know where they are or where they went."
Judge Smallwood said the victim was anxious about leaving his home, given a "gang" had been in there.
"Very concerning prospect indeed," he said.
"Jail is the only option here, there's no doubt about that."
The judge noted Causby had previously been jailed for gun thefts and said "you've done it again".
"This offending was planned but I certainly take into account that you had a very difficult start to your life and did very well for a long time," Judge Smallwood said.
"Probably the use of drugs destroyed everything that you endeavoured to achieve.
"To your credit, you've done a large number of programs in jail.
"You're clearly a man with a degree of energy and there's no reason why you couldn't work and generally get on with your life."
Causby had already served 312 days on remand.
