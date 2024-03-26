Dirt bike rider loses motorbike for a month after Wodonga intercept

An illegal dirt bike rider will face court after being caught by police riding through Wodonga greenbelts.
Officers saw the male rider, who didn't have a helmet, in land off McCrohan Court on Monday, March 25.
The green and black Kawasaki had no plates attached and was unregistered.
The rider did not have a licence.
Police spoke to the rider and charged him.
"The vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1115 and the driver will be summonsed to court for the driving offences," a police spokesman said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.