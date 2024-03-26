Wodonga police using soccer to break down barriers with migrant communities

Wodonga police have taken on members of the Border migrant community in a friendly soccer game as part of Harmony Day.
Sunday's event at Willow Park saw officers compete against players from a range of cultures, including those from Africa, Vietnam, Fiji, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and India.
Hundreds of people attended the March 24 gathering, which aims to celebrate diversity and build relationships between police and those from other cultures.
"They flogged us," Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said with a laugh.
"They were younger, fitter, faster and more skilful.
"We did manage to score one goal but they towelled us up, they were way too good for us."
Police have previously played similar friendly games but the matches had been on hold following the pandemic.
"We wanted to reinvent it and Harmony Day was a good way to do that," Senior Sergeant Martin said.
"We want to continue it and hopefully make it a yearly event.
"It's about building relationships and trust between Victoria Police and the community."
The day also featured music, dancing and a variety of food from other cultures.
