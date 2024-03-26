Easter church services: Your guide to the Border and North East

Albury, St Matthew's
Good Friday: 9am service; 10.30am Station of the Cross combined with Sacred Heart North Albury; 3pm St Matthew's Choir concert
Easter Sunday: 9am service
Allans Flat, St Paul's
Easter Day: 9am
Barnawartha, All Souls
Easter Day: 8am Holy Eucharist
Beechworth, Christ Church
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm Liturgy of the Lord's Supper
Good Friday: 3pm Liturgy of the Passion and Cross
Holy Saturday: 7.30pm Liturgy of the Resurrection and Mass
Easter Day: 9.30am Baptism and Sung Mass
Bright, All Saints
Easter Sunday: 11am
Bungowannah, St Mark's
Holy Saturday: 7.30pm New Fire, Renewal of Baptismal Vows
Chiltern, St Paul's
Good Friday: 10.45am Liturgy
Easter Day: 11am Holy Eucharist
Corowa, St John's
Good Friday: 10am Solemn Liturgy with proclamation of the cross and Holy Communion
Easter Day: 10am Eucharist
Dederang, St Andrew's
Good Friday: 12 noon
Easter Day: 11am
Eldorado, St Jude's
Good Friday: 11am Liturgy of the Passion and Cross
Easter Day: 10am Eucharist
Howlong, St Thomas'
Maundy Thursday: 6pm Agape Meal, foot-washing, Eucharist and Watch
Easter Day: 8am Eucharist
Jindera, St Paul's
Easter Day: 9am Eucharist with renewal of baptismal promises
Lavington, St James'
Easter Saturday: 8pm Great vigil of Easter
Moyhu, All Saints
Easter Day: 9.30am Holy Communion
Myrtleford, St Paul's
Holy Thursday: 6pm
Good Friday: 10am Walk of Witness followed by the Solemn Liturgy of the Passion with Adoration of the Cross
Holy Saturday: 7pm Vigil Mass with lighting of new fire and renewal of baptismal vows
Easter Sunday: 9am
North Albury, St Mark's
Good Friday: 9am The passion and death of our Lord
Easter Day: 9am Eucharist with renewal of baptismal promises
Rutherglen, St Stephen's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm Holy Eucharist with foot washing, stripping of the altar followed by the Watch
Good Friday: 8.45am Liturgy
Easter Eve: 8pm Easter Vigil with liturgy of new fire, renewal of Baptismal vows and the first Eucharist of Easter
Easter Day: 9.30am Holy Eucharist
Tangambalanga, St Mark's
Good Friday: 10.30am
Thurgoona, St John's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm Liturgy
Easter Day: 9am Eucharist with renewal of baptismal promises
Tawonga
Easter Day: 11am
Wangaratta, Holy Trinity Cathedral
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm Evening Eucharist of the Lord's Supper with washing of feet
Good Friday: 2pm Liturgy
Easter Sunday: 6am Vigil; 8am Holy Communion; 10am Choral Eucharist
Wangaratta West, St Michael's
Maundy Thursday: 6pm
Good Friday: 9.30am
Easter Day: 9.30am
Whitfield, Holy Trinity
Easter Day: 11am Holy Communion
Wodonga, Emmanuel
Easter Sunday: 9am Service
Wodonga, St John's
Maundy Thursday: 6pm Passover Meal and Holy Eucharist
Good Friday: 12 noon Devotion
Easter Eve: 7pm Easter Vigil
Easter Day: 9.30am Holy Eucharist
Yackandandah, Holy Trinity
Maundy Thursday: 12 noon
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Day: 9am
Yarrawonga, St Cuthbert's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: 9am Liturgy
Easter Day: 7am Lighting the New Fire and Holy Communion; 10am Sung Eucharist
Yarrawonga, St Thomas
Good Friday: 11am Liturgy
Easter Eve: 6pm Lighting the New Fire and Holy Communion
EASTER ON THE BORDER: Surviving against all odds: Child's brush with death drives Good Friday Appeal
Albury
Good Friday: 9.15am
Easter Sunday: 9.15am
Corowa
Good Friday: 9.30am
Easter Sunday: 8am breakfast; 9.30am Service at Rowers Park
Wodonga
Maundy Thursday: 8pm A service of readings, prayers and reflections with communion celebrated as we gather in the growing darkness
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Lavington
Easter Sunday: 10.30am; 6pm
Albury, St Patrick's
Holy Thursday: 6pm Mass of the Lord's Supper followed by Adoration until 10pm
Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross; 3pm Celebration of the Lord's Passion with Holy Communion
Holy Saturday: 7.30pm Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday: 8am; 10am; 5.30pm (12pm Latin Mass)
Baranduda, St Francis of Assisi Primary School
Good Friday: 9am Stations of the Cross
Beechworth, St Joseph's
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: 3pm Passion of the Lord
Easter Saturday: 7pm
Easter Sunday: 9am
Benalla, St Joseph's
Holy Thursday: 6.30pm
Good Friday: 9am Stations of the Cross; 3pm Passion of the Lord
Easter Saturday: 7.30pm Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Bright, Our Lady of the Snows
Holy Thursday: 6pm
Good Friday: 3pm Passion of the Lord
Easter Sunday: 11am
Corowa, St Mary's
Holy Thursday: 6pm Mass
Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross; 3pm Celebration of the Passion of our Lord
Easter Saturday: 6pm Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday: 9am
Corryong, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Lord's Supper
Holy Saturday: 6pm Easter Vigil
Dederang, St Joseph's
Good Friday: 12 noon Ecumenical Stations of the Cross
Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Jindera, St Mary's
Easter Sunday: 9am
Lavington, Holy Spirit
Holy Thursday: 7pm Lord's Supper Mass
Good Friday: 10am Stations; 3pm Passion
Holy Saturday: 8pm Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday: 8am; 10am
Mitta Mitta, St Joseph's
Easter Sunday: 9am
Mt Beauty, St Joseph's
Holy Thursday: 4pm Mass of the Lord's Supper
Easter Sunday: 8.30am
Moyhu, Holy Cross
Easter Saturday: 10am
Myrtleford, St Mary's
Good Friday: 10am Ecumenical Stations of the Cross
Easter Saturday: 7pm Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9am
North Albury, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: 6pm Mass of the Lord's Supper
Good Friday: 10.30am Stations of the Cross in Sacred Heart Church, hot cross buns afterwards in the Parish Hall; 3pm The Lord's Passion
Easter Saturday: 6pm Vigil
Easter Sunday: 9.30am
Sandy Creek, St Michael's
Easter Sunday: 11am
Tallangatta, St Michael's
Good Friday: 3pm Liturgy - The Lord's Passion
Easter Sunday: 11.30am
Tawonga Gap
Easter Sunday: 6.30am Sunrise service, Ecumenical Service
Thurgoona, Immaculate Heart of Mary
Holy Thursday: 7.30pm Mass
Good Friday: 10am Stations; 3pm Passion
Holy Saturday: 8pm Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9.30am Mass
Walwa, Christ the King
Easter Sunday: 9am
Wangaratta, St Patrick's
Holy Thursday: 6pm
Good Friday: 2pm Stations of the Cross; 3pm The Passion of the Lord
Holy Saturday: 6pm Vigil
Easter Sunday: 8am; 10.30am; 5pm
Wangaratta South, Our Lady's
Holy Thursday: 7pm
Good Friday: 9am Stations of the Cross; 3pm The Passion of the Lord
Holy Saturday: 7pm
Easter Sunday: 9am
Whorouly, St Patrick's
Good Friday: 10am Lay led service
Wodonga, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: 7pm Mass of the Lord's Supper
Good Friday: 3pm Liturgy - The Lord's Passion
Holy Saturday: 7pm Easter Vigil
Easter Sunday: 8.30am; 10.30am
Yackandandah, St Matthew's
Good Friday: 10am Stations of the Cross
Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Yarrawonga, Sacred Heart
Holy Thursday: 8.30am Morning Prayer of the Church; 6.30pm Mass until 9pm
Good Friday: 9am Stations of the Cross; 3pm Passion of the Lord
Easter Saturday: 8.30am Morning Prayer; 6pm Vigil Mass
Easter Sunday: 9am
Albury, St Luke's
Maundy Thursday: 6.30pm Service
Good Friday: 10.30am
Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Alma Park
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Sunday: 7am Dawn Service at Alma Park Cemetery
Burrumbuttock, Holy Cross
Good Friday: 9am
Gerogery, St Peter's
Good Friday: 11am
Easter Sunday: 7am Dawn Service, cooked breakfast after service
Jindera, Bethlehem
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Sunday: 9am
Lavington, St Peter's
Maundy Thursday: 6.30pm HC Combined service at St Luke's
Good Friday: 8.45am service
Easter Sunday: 8.45am Holy Communion services
Trinity Bethel
Good Friday: 11am
Walla Walla
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm
Good Friday: 10.30am
Easter Sunday: 7am Dawn Service at Walla Walla Cemetery; 8am breakfast (church hall); 9am Worship
Wodonga
Maundy Thursday: 7pm (VLC)
Good Friday: 9.30am (VLC)
Easter Sunday: 6.30am Sunrise Service at Sumsion Gardens; 9.30am at Victory Lutheran College
Albury Presbyterian Churches
Good Friday: 9am Family-friendly church followed by Hot Cross buns, Easter Egg hunt, bouncy castle
Henty
Good Friday: 9am
Easter Sunday: 10.30am
Wodonga Grace
Good Friday: 10am
Easter Sunday: 10.30am
UNITING
Albury, St David's
Maundy Thursday: 7pm Service
Good Friday: 10.30am combined service with Sacred Heart and St Matthew's at Sacred Heart, North Albury
Easter Sunday: 9.15am Service
Kergunyah
Good Friday: 11.15am Service
Wodonga, Emmanuel
Good Friday: 9am Service
Wodonga, St Stephen's
Maundy Thursday: 7.30pm Holy Communion
Good Friday: 9.30am
Easter Sunday: 9.30am
City Central Church, Albury
Good Friday: 9.30am we are combining with other local Albury churches for a Good Friday service, followed by Hot Cross Buns and an Easter Egg hunt for the children
Easter Sunday: 10am service followed by an Easter Egg hunt and Hot Cross Buns; 12.30pm Nepali language service
Henty, Riverlife
Good Friday: 10am at Morgan's Lookout, morning tea provided, bring a picnic rug or chair, byo cuppa
Easter Sunday: 10am fellowship and morning tea to follow
Gateway Life Church, Wodonga
Good Friday: 10am (The Cross)
Easter Sunday: 10am (The Crossing); 12.30pm Swahili SVC
