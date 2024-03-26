Wangaratta bookstore branches out with new venture in the heart of Albury

A bookstore will turn over a new leaf in the heart of Albury before Easter.
Independent booksellers Booktique Albury will open in Amp Lane on Thursday, March 28.
Booktique Albury owner Michelle Delle Vergin said she would branch out into the Albury market after opening Booktique Wangaratta almost seven years ago.
She said as an independent bookseller she could curate the titles to suit the preferences of Border readers.
"In the short term the Albury shop will be very similar to Booktique Wangaratta but with time we hope that the book lovers of Albury will mould and shape us into a bookshop that is truly theirs," she said.
"We also specialise in customer orders in the size and format that readers want."
Raised at Merimbula on the Far South Coast, Ms Delle Vergin moved to Wangaratta a decade ago when her husband Mark Bolsius followed a job in his trade of tuning pianos.
Three years later on the Winter Solstice 2017, she opened her first bookstore at Wangaratta.
"I've always been a reader," Ms Delle Vergin said.
"Now I read for work as well - which can be a double-edged sword - but I'm reading all of the genres including young adult and children's books and I'm finding a love of storytelling in whatever I'm reading.
"COVID showed us people still really want to read."
Similar to the Wangaratta store, Booktique Albury would offer all genres of new books from classics to new releases, book-related gifts and jigsaw puzzles.
Booktique customer base would be accessible from Wangaratta and Albury stores and vouchers could be used interchangeably.
Based at Shop 7, Amp Lane, it will operate Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and Saturday, 9am to 1pm.
