High and dry: Water levels could dampen Easter long weekend plans

Tourists, boaters and other river users can expect lower water levels in the Murray River this Easter long weekend.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has issued a notice to communities downstream of Lake Hume, saying river levels may be reduced compared with recent years.
Senior director of river operations Tom Zouch said the high storage volume in Lake Victoria and water available in the Menindee Lakes at this time of year, means less water is required to be released from Lake Hume.
However, he said he doesn't expect any "significant" variation in river heights in Albury.
"Our primary focus is to supply this season's demand while making sure we're optimising water availability for future seasons," Mr Zouch said.
"That means while there should be reasonable flow in the river, levels will be lower than recent years over Easter."
Mr Zouch said recreational activities that required deeper water such as boating should use weir pools along the river if needed.
"Easter is an important time for local businesses, with peaks in tourism and recreational activities taking place right across the Basin. However, we cannot guarantee river levels," he said.
"We encourage river users to stay abreast of forecast river levels and plan their activities accordingly."
To check river levels and forecasts visit the MDBA's River Murray data site. Updates on expected Easter flows will be provided through the River Murray Weekly Report.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.