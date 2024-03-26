Quad bike rider critically injured after North East farm crash

A man has been airlifted from a rural North East property to a hospital in Melbourne with critical injuries following a quad bike crash.
Emergency crews were called to a property on Indigo Creek Road in the Indigo Valley about 7.55pm on Monday night.
The male rider, aged in his 70s, reportedly crashed about 10 metres down an embankment during the March 25 incident, near Cheesleys Road.
Multiple rescue crews attended the job, which was reported as a high angle rescue.
The man was stabilised at the scene before being flown to Melbourne.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said the quad bike rider was in a critical condition following the incident.
"Paramedics were called to an incident in Indigo Valley at around 7.55pm," the spokeswoman said.
"A man in his 70s was airlifted to Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition with upper and lower body injuries."
WorkSafe was notified of the incident.
Staff attended due to the incident occurring on a farming property.
A hospital spokeswoman said the man remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.
